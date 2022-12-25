ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 194

Bonnie Butcher
2d ago

Everyone of you who are " offended " by this story ,really need to calm down ..Its a work of fiction....maybe 🧐. But seriously so many people get so twisted over anything that upsets their precious faith. My personal opinion, if you have faith,then things like this would be a " threat" to you & should go unnoticed..Unless your faith is so weak you fear any crack will cause your foundation to crumble.

guera63
1d ago

hate to break it to you people but Jesus wasn't born in December he was born in late spring early summer Christmas is actually a pagan holiday called Saturnaila which celebrates the winter solstice mother earth and the universe the creators of Christianity mainly Constantine who was a pagan took the holiday and made up the story of ir being the birthday of Jesus and how and where he was born to bring people into their new religion of Christianity Constantine continued to practice his pagan beliefs but in secret and no pagan does not mean devil worship

Dawn Spells
3d ago

who ever wrote this crap needs to feel ashamed of themselves..wrong disrespecting God like this on Christmas

