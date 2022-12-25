Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting at 40 to 50 mph. Around 4 to 10 inches of snow are expected into Thursday morning with snow levels rising from 3500 feet to 4500 to 5000 feet. Another 8 to 14 inches is expected Thursday evening through Friday afternoon with a snow level around 5000 to 6000 feet. * WHERE...Southern Oregon Cascades from Howard Prairie northward. This includes Diamond Lake, Crater Lake, Willamette Pass, and Lake of the Woods as well as portions of highways 140, 62, 138, 58 and 230. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The advisory spans a lengthy period due to multiple impulses passing through with only a short break during Thursday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO