Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches below 5000 ft with 2 to 4 inches into Thursday morning and another 1 to 4 inches Thursday night. Above 5000 ft, total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with winds gusting as high as 50 mph are expected. * WHERE...The Klamath Basin and much of Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes most of the highway 97 corridor from Klamath Falls to Crescent, along highway 140 including Bly Mountain Summit, and Highway 31. This also includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Chemult, Bly, Chiloquin, Keno, Lakeview, and Valley Falls. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The advisory spans a lengthy period due to multiple impulses expected pass through with a short break in between during Thursday afternoon. The greatest snow accumulation is expected early Thursday morning, then again Thursday evening into Friday morning. The heaviest snow is expected between Chiloquin and Chemult, over mountain passes and the Winter Rim. Snow levels at valley floors are forecast to rise to 5000 feet during Thursday night. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: South Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. 3 to 5 inches of snow are expected into 10 AM PST Thursday morning with a snow level around 2500 to 3500 feet, then around 1 to 3 inches during Thursday evening except 3 to 6 inches in the higher terrain as snow levels rise from 3500 feet to 5000 feet. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County, including I-5 and Snowman Summit on Highway 89, and the communities of Mt. Shasta City, Dunsmuir, and McCloud. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a break with much lighter snowfall from late Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties,piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 34 feet. * WHERE...The coastlines and beaches of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties, especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Extremely large breaking waves will create very hazardous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak surf heights occur late this morning through this afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
