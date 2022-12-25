Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches below 5000 ft with 2 to 4 inches into Thursday morning and another 1 to 4 inches Thursday night. Above 5000 ft, total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with winds gusting as high as 50 mph are expected. * WHERE...The Klamath Basin and much of Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes most of the highway 97 corridor from Klamath Falls to Crescent, along highway 140 including Bly Mountain Summit, and Highway 31. This also includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Chemult, Bly, Chiloquin, Keno, Lakeview, and Valley Falls. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The advisory spans a lengthy period due to multiple impulses expected pass through with a short break in between during Thursday afternoon. The greatest snow accumulation is expected early Thursday morning, then again Thursday evening into Friday morning. The heaviest snow is expected between Chiloquin and Chemult, over mountain passes and the Winter Rim. Snow levels at valley floors are forecast to rise to 5000 feet during Thursday night. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO