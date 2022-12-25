ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Calmer conditions ahead Wednesday

SEATTLE - Wednesday will be more dry than wet as Western Washington gets a bit of a break from the wild weather of the past week. High pressure is building in over the Pacific Northwest briefly today. Before it shifts east, we will be looking at a mainly dry day with just a few leftover showers and cooler afternoon high temperatures, in the mid 40s. Winds will also be much calmer today. Showers will mainly be in the higher elevations of the Cascades.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Snoqualmie Pass to close westbound lanes near summit for plow crews

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Westbound lanes of Snoqualmie Pass will close overnight Wednesday, while crews clear snow from the road. Lanes will close at the summit from 12–3 a.m. Thursday morning, but exits 53 and 54 will remain open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Snoqualmie...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Powerful winds, flooding and mountain snow Tuesday

SEATTLE - Get ready for an active evening of weather across Western Washington! We're tracking strong, widespread and prolonged winds. Rain will be heavy, increasing the risk for flooding and landslides. Coastal communities are facing a flooding threat today as high tides combine with low pressure in the atmosphere. Later...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
q13fox.com

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered showers and mountain snow

Seattle - Expected scattered showers, chilly temperatures, and cloudy skies tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Here is a look at the forecast:. Showers will return as wake-up tomorrow morning. The showers will continue on and off throughout the day. Here is a look...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington deals with flood waters across region

King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels. In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the...
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Extremely high tide!

At our home in Gig Harbor. We never see tides so high. So high it’s breached our beach stairs and large bulkhead. Credit: Anne.
GIG HARBOR, WA
gigharbornow.org

King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next

A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
GIG HARBOR, WA
myeverettnews.com

King Tides Start Tuesday In Everett, Washington with Minor Flooding

To report urgent water, sewer, road or traffic control problems, call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 1. To report non-urgent water, sewer, road, or traffic control problems (including potholes), call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 2 to leave a message or submit a non-emergency service request online. Here’s the link to the City of Everett Public Works Page with more info.
EVERETT, WA

