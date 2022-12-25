SEATTLE - Wednesday will be more dry than wet as Western Washington gets a bit of a break from the wild weather of the past week. High pressure is building in over the Pacific Northwest briefly today. Before it shifts east, we will be looking at a mainly dry day with just a few leftover showers and cooler afternoon high temperatures, in the mid 40s. Winds will also be much calmer today. Showers will mainly be in the higher elevations of the Cascades.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO