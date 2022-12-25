Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Calmer conditions ahead Wednesday
SEATTLE - Wednesday will be more dry than wet as Western Washington gets a bit of a break from the wild weather of the past week. High pressure is building in over the Pacific Northwest briefly today. Before it shifts east, we will be looking at a mainly dry day with just a few leftover showers and cooler afternoon high temperatures, in the mid 40s. Winds will also be much calmer today. Showers will mainly be in the higher elevations of the Cascades.
q13fox.com
Snoqualmie Pass to close westbound lanes near summit for plow crews
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Westbound lanes of Snoqualmie Pass will close overnight Wednesday, while crews clear snow from the road. Lanes will close at the summit from 12–3 a.m. Thursday morning, but exits 53 and 54 will remain open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Snoqualmie...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Powerful winds, flooding and mountain snow Tuesday
SEATTLE - Get ready for an active evening of weather across Western Washington! We're tracking strong, widespread and prolonged winds. Rain will be heavy, increasing the risk for flooding and landslides. Coastal communities are facing a flooding threat today as high tides combine with low pressure in the atmosphere. Later...
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
q13fox.com
Thursday's Forecast: Scattered showers and mountain snow
Seattle - Expected scattered showers, chilly temperatures, and cloudy skies tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Here is a look at the forecast:. Showers will return as wake-up tomorrow morning. The showers will continue on and off throughout the day. Here is a look...
Western Washington deals with flood waters across region
King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels. In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the...
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
Seattle, Washington
Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
KOMO News
Wind storm knocks out power in West Seattle after flooding hits Alki Beach
SEATTLE, Wash. — Much of Western Washington is cleaning up the mess that a wet, windy storm left behind on Tuesday. Throughout the day and night, trees and power lines tumbled, causing outages across the region, including West Seattle. Seattle City Light crews said the high winds pushed a...
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
Power companies in Puget Sound preparing for severe weather this week
SEATTLE — Thousands in western Washington experienced the aftermath of heavy rain and strong wind Monday morning and officials with Seattle City Light warn that could be just the beginning of what’s to come. "There is more weather expected, and we are preparing for that,” said Jenn Strang,...
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
KING-5
Seattle City Light preparing for severe weather this week
Thousands in western Washington experienced the aftermath of heavy rain and strong wind Monday. Seattle City Light officials warn more storm impacts could be coming.
q13fox.com
Thousands in the dark after heavy rain, gusty winds bring down trees and power lines
SHORELINE, Wash. - This has been a December to remember for residents around Shoreline and Edmonds – two cities repeatedly pummeled by waves of severe weather. They’ve seen a dose of everything: snow, ice, and now—wind. All of which has made it hard to keep the lights...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
KING-5
Extremely high tide!
At our home in Gig Harbor. We never see tides so high. So high it’s breached our beach stairs and large bulkhead. Credit: Anne.
gigharbornow.org
King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next
A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
myeverettnews.com
King Tides Start Tuesday In Everett, Washington with Minor Flooding
To report urgent water, sewer, road or traffic control problems, call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 1. To report non-urgent water, sewer, road, or traffic control problems (including potholes), call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 2 to leave a message or submit a non-emergency service request online. Here’s the link to the City of Everett Public Works Page with more info.
