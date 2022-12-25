Read full article on original website
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
appenmedia.com
Residents approve $180 million in bonds for major projects
ROSWELL, Ga.— The city of Roswell adjusted to new leadership in 2022, with a new mayor and four new City Council members. With major funding boosts and plans for increased multi-use development, the city continues development growth — but not in every area. New mayor and council. On...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Johns Creek racked up accomplishments in 2022
As the current City Council completes its first year, I am happy to report that it has been a year filled with much progress and achievement. In example after example, we cast a vision, built consensus around that vision, and worked towards implementation of that vision. At the City Council...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: A decade of improvement bodes well for Alpharetta’s future
Over the last 10 years, Alpharetta has become a remarkable place. For those of us who lived through Alpharetta’s recent evolution, it can be hard to fully appreciate the uniquely attractive environment we have created until we reflect on the Alpharetta of 2012. Even then, Alpharetta was a safe...
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody in line for $7.75 million in pedestrian improvement funding
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Atlanta Regional Commission awarded $7.75 million in federal grants to Dunwoody to support two projects that improve connectivity and safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The ARC awarded $6.25 million for the design and construction of Dunwoody’s Village Crossroads project on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, which aims...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Dunwoody will continue effort to promote community space
Fifteen years ago, the City of Dunwoody was an idea not yet approved by voters. The founders had police, planning, paving, and parks as priorities. In the 14 years since voters approved the City, much has been accomplished. We have established a premier police department, paved more than 70% of road miles, and created comprehensive land use, transportation, and parks plans that reflect the values and needs of our community.
appenmedia.com
Alpha Loop, North Point projects key Alpharetta’s 2022 successes
With dozens of new projects approved or started, officials retiring and appointed, as well as the countless other things that happen in a city each year, Alpharetta had a busy 2022. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Alpharetta stories over the last year. Alpha Loop advances.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Sandy Springs looks forward to opportunities, challenges
As we move into 2023, the city is accelerating plans to extend the City Springs campus south across Mt. Vernon Highway to Hildebrand and in the triangle fronting Roswell Road. We have acquired the needed property and completed a conceptual plan for a hotel, more shops, restaurants, greenspace (including a Veterans Park), and residential options with an emphasis on ownership over rental.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta adopts agriculture development plan
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After nearly a year of community meetings and planning, the Alpharetta City Council has approved a comprehensive plan to guide and encourage agricultural development in the city over the next five years. The plan was unanimously approved at the city council’s Dec. 12 meeting, making Alpharetta...
appenmedia.com
LOST agreement finalized between Forsyth County, City of Cumming
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — City and county officials have finalized an agreement over how $60 million in expected local option sales tax revenues will be distributed over the next decade. At a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting Dec. 20, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said that the agreement giving...
appenmedia.com
Notice of Public Hearing Correction
Correction: A previous newspaper ad provided an incorrect date for the January Planning Commission meeting. Due to this error, the public hearing for the Special Land Use Permit Request (Case # 22-03) for 1822 Mount Vernon Road has been delayed to the next regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
appenmedia.com
2022 Year End Report – City of Milton (TSPLOST 2)
2021 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST II) Pursuant to Senate Bill 369, Section 48-8-269-6 the following chart represents the 2022 annual non-technical report on financial status of each Tier 1 purpose/program. This report represents the period from April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Historic transition in Roswell Fire Department
When I learned that the Roswell Fire Department would transition from a part-time department to one with only salaried career firefighters, I became curious about the history of the department and the reasons for the shift. The statistics about fire departments may be surprising to some folks. Did you know,...
appenmedia.com
Milton continues to hold Community Wildlife Habitat title
MILTON, Ga. — For the 10th consecutive year, Milton has been certified as a Community Wildlife Habitat, a special distinction that recognizes efforts to make the city “healthier, greener and more wildlife-friendly.”. According to the certificate awarded by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the City of Milton “has...
appenmedia.com
Podcast: Preserving History – Alpharetta & Roswell
On The Georgia Politics Podcast today, we are proud to present this special “local history” episode with guests from the Roswell and Alpharetta Historical Societies, Kevin Bamford and Pat Miller. Roswell has a long and notable history, observed today in its proud preservation of the antebellum homes of...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Video movie rental, history from the more recent past
This image of Versatile Video brings back memories for me. I often stopped there with my children for a movie and often a video game in the 1990s and 2000s. We also rented videos and games from Blockbuster at the corner of Dunwoody Club Drive and Mount Vernon Road. Chuck...
appenmedia.com
Wilson Creek Girl Scouts launch food drive
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — "Make the world a better place” is part of the Girl Scout pledge, and it’s something the more than 50 Girl Scouts at Wilson Creek Elementary School take seriously. As the girls looked for a meaningful community project, they learned about the North...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Nancy Hanks, Airline Belle, and Man o’ War trains
In the last Past Tense, I told how Charlie Blackburn rode the Airline Belle from Atlanta to Chamblee, then boarded the Roswell Railroad to visit his grandparents in Dunwoody. There are many reasons people traveled by train to or from Atlanta. Some came to visit family, to get to work or school, attend an event such as a football game, or shop in downtown Atlanta, especially in the days before Christmas.
appenmedia.com
Truck tailgates stolen from Alpharetta hotel
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police said that someone stole the tailgates off two parked trucks at an Alpharetta hotel parking lot Dec. 14. According to police reports, the theft happened between 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Extended Stay America hotel on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta. Tailgates were stolen from a 2012 Ford F-150 and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500.
appenmedia.com
Neighbor reports burglars inside nearby residence
ROSWELL, Ga. — On Dec. 17, officers responded to a burglary call on Edwarton Drive from a neighbor who witnessed three people around 25-30 years old enter a home with flashlights. The homeowners returned home before police went inside. The house was empty, but the back door showed signs...
appenmedia.com
Things to do: December 28 - January 7
What: Ansley Stuart Trio will perform at Ray’s on the River, which has live music Thursdays through Saturdays in the lounge. When: Thursday,Dec. 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. & Saturday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Where: Ray’s on the River, 6700 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Sandy Springs. Studio Series: Glenn...
