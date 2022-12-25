In the last Past Tense, I told how Charlie Blackburn rode the Airline Belle from Atlanta to Chamblee, then boarded the Roswell Railroad to visit his grandparents in Dunwoody. There are many reasons people traveled by train to or from Atlanta. Some came to visit family, to get to work or school, attend an event such as a football game, or shop in downtown Atlanta, especially in the days before Christmas.

