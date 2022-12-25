GOSHEN — Are you considering whether an air fryer would be beneficial for your kitchen? Do you already have an air fryer but aren’t sure how to use it?. Learn about the features and benefits of different models and how to safely operate them with Air Fryer 101. Join Purdue University for this free, educational program presented by Karen Richey, Purdue University extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Marshall County. This program is being offered at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office and again at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

