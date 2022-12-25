Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Rotary Club Holds Annual Fundraiser For Local Salvation Army
WARSAW — Warsaw Rotarians had their annual Salvation Army day fundraiser Dec. 22, and collected $68,000 this year for Warsaw’s local Salvation Army. This is the 57th year the club has held the fundraiser. The event was formed in 1965 by Rotarian N. Bruce Howe to honor Brigadier Brice Phillipson, who was a fellow Rotarian and retired Salvation Army officer. The efforts that year resulted in just under $1,000 being collected.
inkfreenews.com
Operation Round Up Accepting Grant Applications Until Feb. 1
WARSAW — Every year, Kosciusko REMC, through their Operation Round Up program, awards grants during four application cycles: Feb. 1, May 1, Aug. 1 and Nov. 1. The first deadline of 2023 is just a few weeks away. Support for Operation Round Up comes from local individuals and families....
inkfreenews.com
Eastlake Skating Center Holiday Hours Announced
WARSAW — Hansen’s Eastlake Skating Center has announced operating hours for the ‘22/‘23 Winter Break. The indoor Winter Wonderland scene, a highlight for skaters and families, will remain up for the duration of winter break. The rink boasts a full arcade and redemption prize counter, as well as a variety of food options at the Cafe.
inkfreenews.com
Community Presbyterian Church Hosts Community Cookie Walk
ROCHESTER — Community Presbyterian Church, corner of Sixth and Jefferson streets, Rochester, hosted its Comunity Cookie Walk on Dec. 10. This year’s event raised $1,319, which will go to United Ministries of Fulton County. United Ministries of Fulton County helps local families in need pay for rent, utilities...
inkfreenews.com
Art In Action: Historic Home Becomes Art Museum
LAFAYETTE — The mansion that houses The Haan Museum in Lafayette was originally the Connecticut State building at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. The state wanted their pavilion to represent a gentleman’s country home. The mansion was designed and built with the intent to be auctioned off and moved after the World’s Fair.
inkfreenews.com
Interra Credit Union To Host Home Seller’s Seminar
GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union’s Mortgage department will be hosting a Home Seller’s Seminar at noon Wednesday, Jan. 11. This free seminar will take place at the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St., Elkhart. Attendees will learn from a panel of local realtor experts the...
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Council Holds Year-End Meeting
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council held a year-end meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27, in which they discussed the budget for the upcoming year. The 2023 salary ordinance was approved and there was an appropriation for the marshal’s police equipment and SOG’s to be in accordance with state requirements regarding police pursuits.
inkfreenews.com
Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Dance Tickets To Go On Sale Jan. 3
WARSAW — Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Dance tickets will go on sale at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The dance will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Pete Thorn Gym, Lucerne Park, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw. Join the...
inkfreenews.com
Purdue Extension Elkhart County To Host Air Fryer 101 Program
GOSHEN — Are you considering whether an air fryer would be beneficial for your kitchen? Do you already have an air fryer but aren’t sure how to use it?. Learn about the features and benefits of different models and how to safely operate them with Air Fryer 101. Join Purdue University for this free, educational program presented by Karen Richey, Purdue University extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Marshall County. This program is being offered at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office and again at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
inkfreenews.com
The Salvation Army Celebrates 101 Years Of Service In Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Salvation Army, an international movement, has been serving Kosciusko County since 1921 to ensure that everyone’s needs are met during the holidays and throughout the year. They are very well known for their hand in making the holiday season enjoyable for everyone. It’s always...
inkfreenews.com
Author To Sign Award-Winning Book At Fables Books
GOSHEN — Author Karen B. Kurtz will sign her award-winning children’s book “Sophia’s Gift” on Jan. 6, at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., Goshen, during the Fire and Ice Festival. Find her in the children’s section from 6-8 p.m. Kurtz will also present...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Parrott Henkler
Mary Parrott Henkler, 91, Goshen, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born July 19, 1931. On Nov. 30, 1952, she married Edwin E. Parrott. He preceded her in death. On March 25, 1995, she married George R. Henkler Jr., who also preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
Mary Dull — PENDING
Mary Dull, 88, Milford, died Dec. 27, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Goshen College Professor Launches Mara Cultural Heritage Digital Library
GOSHEN — Jan Bender Shetler, director of global engagement and professor of history at Goshen College, has spent the past 40 years of her life conducting and analyzing oral history research on cultural memory in Tanzania. This summer, her research entered a new phase with the official public launch of the Mara Cultural Heritage Digital Library.
inkfreenews.com
Ronald Kent Shaneyfelt
Ronald Kent Shaneyfelt, 72, rural Albion, died unexpectedly at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. He was born March 1, 1951. He married Shannon Lee Almond on Aug. 28, 1999. Surviving is his wife of 23 years, Shannon; daughter Shania Shaneyfelt, Albion; stepdaughter Raven (Richard) Lamb, Fort...
inkfreenews.com
Animal Lover Rescues One Dog At A Time
WARSAW — “When I was a volunteer at the animal shelter in Warsaw, my heart broke for all the dogs that were surrendered to the facility by their owners,” stated Suzanne Abel, Warsaw. “Those dogs were members of someone’s family. Some of them would shut down totally...
inkfreenews.com
David R. Tincher — PENDING
David R. Tincher, 71, Goshen, died Dec. 26, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
inkfreenews.com
Goshen Health’s DAISY Award Goes To Melissa Fitzsimmons
GOSHEN — Melissa Fitzsimmons, a registered nurse in Day Surgery at Goshen Hospital, received Goshen Health’s Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem Award. The DAISY award is part of an international program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The nomination from patient Dana...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw City Offices Closed Today
WARSAW — Warsaw city offices are closed today, Dec. 27. That’s due to the Christmas holiday according to a press release from the city. In addition, Tuesday’s trash route will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 29.
inkfreenews.com
David L. Kuhn — UPDATED
David L. Kuhn, 73, Mentone, died at 1:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence in Mentone. David was born Aug. 8, 1949, in Rochester, to the late Donald and Norma (Williamson) Kuhn. He was previously married to Suzannah (Blodgett) Kuhn. He was a 1967 graduate of Mentone High...
