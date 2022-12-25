ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IN

inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Rotary Club Holds Annual Fundraiser For Local Salvation Army

WARSAW — Warsaw Rotarians had their annual Salvation Army day fundraiser Dec. 22, and collected $68,000 this year for Warsaw’s local Salvation Army. This is the 57th year the club has held the fundraiser. The event was formed in 1965 by Rotarian N. Bruce Howe to honor Brigadier Brice Phillipson, who was a fellow Rotarian and retired Salvation Army officer. The efforts that year resulted in just under $1,000 being collected.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Operation Round Up Accepting Grant Applications Until Feb. 1

WARSAW — Every year, Kosciusko REMC, through their Operation Round Up program, awards grants during four application cycles: Feb. 1, May 1, Aug. 1 and Nov. 1. The first deadline of 2023 is just a few weeks away. Support for Operation Round Up comes from local individuals and families....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Eastlake Skating Center Holiday Hours Announced

WARSAW — Hansen’s Eastlake Skating Center has announced operating hours for the ‘22/‘23 Winter Break. The indoor Winter Wonderland scene, a highlight for skaters and families, will remain up for the duration of winter break. The rink boasts a full arcade and redemption prize counter, as well as a variety of food options at the Cafe.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Community Presbyterian Church Hosts Community Cookie Walk

ROCHESTER — Community Presbyterian Church, corner of Sixth and Jefferson streets, Rochester, hosted its Comunity Cookie Walk on Dec. 10. This year’s event raised $1,319, which will go to United Ministries of Fulton County. United Ministries of Fulton County helps local families in need pay for rent, utilities...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Art In Action: Historic Home Becomes Art Museum

LAFAYETTE — The mansion that houses The Haan Museum in Lafayette was originally the Connecticut State building at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. The state wanted their pavilion to represent a gentleman’s country home. The mansion was designed and built with the intent to be auctioned off and moved after the World’s Fair.
LAFAYETTE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Interra Credit Union To Host Home Seller’s Seminar

GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union’s Mortgage department will be hosting a Home Seller’s Seminar at noon Wednesday, Jan. 11. This free seminar will take place at the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St., Elkhart. Attendees will learn from a panel of local realtor experts the...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Silver Lake Town Council Holds Year-End Meeting

SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council held a year-end meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27, in which they discussed the budget for the upcoming year. The 2023 salary ordinance was approved and there was an appropriation for the marshal’s police equipment and SOG’s to be in accordance with state requirements regarding police pursuits.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Dance Tickets To Go On Sale Jan. 3

WARSAW — Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Dance tickets will go on sale at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The dance will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Pete Thorn Gym, Lucerne Park, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw. Join the...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Purdue Extension Elkhart County To Host Air Fryer 101 Program

GOSHEN — Are you considering whether an air fryer would be beneficial for your kitchen? Do you already have an air fryer but aren’t sure how to use it?. Learn about the features and benefits of different models and how to safely operate them with Air Fryer 101. Join Purdue University for this free, educational program presented by Karen Richey, Purdue University extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Marshall County. This program is being offered at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office and again at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Author To Sign Award-Winning Book At Fables Books

GOSHEN — Author Karen B. Kurtz will sign her award-winning children’s book “Sophia’s Gift” on Jan. 6, at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., Goshen, during the Fire and Ice Festival. Find her in the children’s section from 6-8 p.m. Kurtz will also present...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Parrott Henkler

Mary Parrott Henkler, 91, Goshen, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born July 19, 1931. On Nov. 30, 1952, she married Edwin E. Parrott. He preceded her in death. On March 25, 1995, she married George R. Henkler Jr., who also preceded her in death.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Dull — PENDING

Mary Dull, 88, Milford, died Dec. 27, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Goshen College Professor Launches Mara Cultural Heritage Digital Library

GOSHEN — Jan Bender Shetler, director of global engagement and professor of history at Goshen College, has spent the past 40 years of her life conducting and analyzing oral history research on cultural memory in Tanzania. This summer, her research entered a new phase with the official public launch of the Mara Cultural Heritage Digital Library.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ronald Kent Shaneyfelt

Ronald Kent Shaneyfelt, 72, rural Albion, died unexpectedly at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. He was born March 1, 1951. He married Shannon Lee Almond on Aug. 28, 1999. Surviving is his wife of 23 years, Shannon; daughter Shania Shaneyfelt, Albion; stepdaughter Raven (Richard) Lamb, Fort...
ALBION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Animal Lover Rescues One Dog At A Time

WARSAW — “When I was a volunteer at the animal shelter in Warsaw, my heart broke for all the dogs that were surrendered to the facility by their owners,” stated Suzanne Abel, Warsaw. “Those dogs were members of someone’s family. Some of them would shut down totally...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Goshen Health’s DAISY Award Goes To Melissa Fitzsimmons

GOSHEN — Melissa Fitzsimmons, a registered nurse in Day Surgery at Goshen Hospital, received Goshen Health’s Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem Award. The DAISY award is part of an international program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The nomination from patient Dana...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw City Offices Closed Today

WARSAW — Warsaw city offices are closed today, Dec. 27. That’s due to the Christmas holiday according to a press release from the city. In addition, Tuesday’s trash route will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 29.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

David L. Kuhn — UPDATED

David L. Kuhn, 73, Mentone, died at 1:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence in Mentone. David was born Aug. 8, 1949, in Rochester, to the late Donald and Norma (Williamson) Kuhn. He was previously married to Suzannah (Blodgett) Kuhn. He was a 1967 graduate of Mentone High...
MENTONE, IN

