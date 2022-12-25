ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Mercury

Berks man accused of desecrating churches in 3 townships

A Shartlesville-area man is accused of desecrating churches in three rural northwestern Berks County municipalities around Christmastime, egging the buildings and scrawling defamatory or intimidating messages on signs. In addition to church vandalism, Bethel Township police have charged Paul A. Cohen, 53, with egging the home of one of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Parkton man sought in Friday night slaying

A murder warrant has been issued for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night in Parkton, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, is charged with murder in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly, 21, of Parkton, according to a news release. Lilly was killed shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane, in a neighborhood off Lake Upchurch Drive, the release said.
PARKTON, MD
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Charge Gilbertsville Man With Hotel Murder

PHILADELPHIA PA – A Gilbertsville man has been charged by Philadelphia police with murder, burglary, and possession of an instrument of crime after they said he confessed to having shot and killed another man on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022) in a Center City hotel room. Mehkial Heredia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man charged with Christmas Day murder in Pa. hotel shooting

The death of a man inside a Center City hotel on Christmas Day traces back to a suspect whose being charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime. According to 6ABC, investigators reported that the suspect, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, forced his way into the 37-year-old victim’s room inside the Sheraton Hotel on North 17th Street near Race Street in Center City, where he was shot in the forehead.
GILBERTSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID man arrested in Center City hotel murder on Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the Montgomery County man who they say shot and killed another man at a Center City hotel on Christmas Day.Gilbertsville resident Mehkial Heredia, 24, is charged with murder, burglary and weapons charges for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sheraton on North 17th Street.Sources told CBS Philadelphia the victim was involved with Heredia's partner.Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.Heredia was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.Court records show Heredia has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Wilmington Pair charged with Firearm and Drug Charges

(Newark, Del-19702) On Monday (12/26), at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol in the area of Harmony Road when they observed a dark colored Honda Accord with a registration flag. Officers conducted a vehicle stop on the Honda, which...
WILMINGTON, DE
YAHOO!

Berks coroner IDs man shot during Reading home invasion

Dec. 27—The man who was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery in northeast Reading last weekend has been identified. Carlos Nunez, 32, address unavailable, was found dead inside the home in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road after police officers responded about 7 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
READING, PA
YAHOO!

Two females stabbed at Aberdeen family gathering on Christmas morning

Dec. 29—Two females were stabbed and left with injuries that were not life-threatening in a dispute in Aberdeen on Christmas morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Multiple individuals were involved in a dispute that turned physical at a family gathering on the 4900 block of Bristle Cone...
ABERDEEN, MD
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case

Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case
HARRISBURG, PA

