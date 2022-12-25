Read full article on original website
Related
DA: Boy, 11, accidentally shot by younger brother while visiting relatives in Allentown
A tragic series of events led to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, investigators say.
Mercury
Berks man accused of desecrating churches in 3 townships
A Shartlesville-area man is accused of desecrating churches in three rural northwestern Berks County municipalities around Christmastime, egging the buildings and scrawling defamatory or intimidating messages on signs. In addition to church vandalism, Bethel Township police have charged Paul A. Cohen, 53, with egging the home of one of the...
YAHOO!
Parkton man sought in Friday night slaying
A murder warrant has been issued for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night in Parkton, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, is charged with murder in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly, 21, of Parkton, according to a news release. Lilly was killed shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane, in a neighborhood off Lake Upchurch Drive, the release said.
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
Chesco Home Targeted In Christmas Day 'SWATTING' Prank, Cops Say
Police descended on a home in Chester County on Christmas Day after a "prankster" called in false reports of a shooting, authorities say. North Coventry Township Police and "numerous" other agencies rushed to the home on the 100 block of Blossom Way at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, based on the phony reports, the department said in a statement.
sanatogapost.com
Police Charge Gilbertsville Man With Hotel Murder
PHILADELPHIA PA – A Gilbertsville man has been charged by Philadelphia police with murder, burglary, and possession of an instrument of crime after they said he confessed to having shot and killed another man on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022) in a Center City hotel room. Mehkial Heredia,...
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
Slain woman found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens had suffered ‘traumatic injuries’
Update: Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police. A woman found dead in Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden before the holidays was killed, police confirmed Wednesday. The woman died of traumatic injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, Lt. Kyle Gautsch said....
Man sentenced for firing shots during parking dispute
WILKES-BARRE — A Lehigh County man accused of assaulting a woman and discharging at least four rounds from a handgun during a parking di
Montco Man Shot Victim In Head On Christmas Day, Philly Police Say
Philadelphia police have arrested the man they say shot and killed another in a Center City hotel room on Christmas Day, authorities told Daily Voice. Mehkial Heredia, 24, of Gilbertsville, is charged with murder and burglary and remains in police custody after bail was denied, state court records show. First...
Man charged with Christmas Day murder in Pa. hotel shooting
The death of a man inside a Center City hotel on Christmas Day traces back to a suspect whose being charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime. According to 6ABC, investigators reported that the suspect, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, forced his way into the 37-year-old victim’s room inside the Sheraton Hotel on North 17th Street near Race Street in Center City, where he was shot in the forehead.
Questions remain in death of man at Dauphin County jail on coldest night of the year
Richard Carter, 63, died inside the Dauphin County jail on the coldest night of the year in Harrisburg. It was about 6 degrees outside on Christmas Eve when he died in his cell in the jail’s medical unit, the same block where another man died earlier this year with hypothermia.
Police ID man arrested in Center City hotel murder on Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the Montgomery County man who they say shot and killed another man at a Center City hotel on Christmas Day.Gilbertsville resident Mehkial Heredia, 24, is charged with murder, burglary and weapons charges for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sheraton on North 17th Street.Sources told CBS Philadelphia the victim was involved with Heredia's partner.Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.Heredia was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.Court records show Heredia has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
Man stabbed to death in Kensington, witnesses see attacker flee scene: Police
Police say witnesses saw the attacker run from the scene.
nccpdnews.com
Wilmington Pair charged with Firearm and Drug Charges
(Newark, Del-19702) On Monday (12/26), at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol in the area of Harmony Road when they observed a dark colored Honda Accord with a registration flag. Officers conducted a vehicle stop on the Honda, which...
YAHOO!
Berks coroner IDs man shot during Reading home invasion
Dec. 27—The man who was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery in northeast Reading last weekend has been identified. Carlos Nunez, 32, address unavailable, was found dead inside the home in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road after police officers responded about 7 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
YAHOO!
Two females stabbed at Aberdeen family gathering on Christmas morning
Dec. 29—Two females were stabbed and left with injuries that were not life-threatening in a dispute in Aberdeen on Christmas morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Multiple individuals were involved in a dispute that turned physical at a family gathering on the 4900 block of Bristle Cone...
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
Philly Killer Slays Victim At Ex-GF's Trenton Apartment On Christmas Eve: Prosecutor
A Philadelphia man was in custody after authorities say he showed up to his ex-girlfriend's Trenton apartment on Christmas Eve and killed a man inside. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, shot Junior Rodriguez, 40, on the second floor of the Walnut Avenue apartment during an argument around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.
pahomepage.com
Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case
Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden …. Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing the salt off in the mild weather.
Comments / 5