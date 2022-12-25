Read full article on original website
Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
The Green Bay Packers, who have won three in a row, will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could consider another former head coach as their next play-caller.
‘He was born with it’: Mike Tomlin sounds off on Kenny Pickett display in clutch win vs Raiders
Kenny Pickett still has a lot to learn in the NFL, but he’s been showing promise under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit inconsistently. Take for example last Saturday’s 13-10 come-from-behind home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which Pickett played terribly for 90 percent of the game but turned it up at just the right time to lead the Steelers to a game-winning drive in the clutch.
Terry Bradshaw paid the most perfect tribute to Franco Harris on FOX NFL coverage and fans all thought the same thing
TERRY BRADSHAW paid an emotional tribute to his former teammate Franco Harris after his shocking death last week. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend warmed America's hearts with his message to Harris, whose NFL career spanned 13 seasons, including four Super Bowls with the Steelers. Franco suddenly died last week at the...
Steelers Get Major News Involving Playoff Hopes
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need plenty of help to get into the 2022 postseason, and while they fight to keep their season alive, their biggest opponent just took a major blow. The Steelers will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks...
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base
Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports.
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers OC continues to get criticized.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Schedule Change
There will be a new Sunday Night Football game for Week 17 next week. The NFL decided to flex the Steelers-Ravens game to Sunday Night Football and drop the Chargers-Rams game down to a 4:25 p.m. ET start. The announcement came on Sunday evening. It's an announcement that was met...
Kenny Pickett's 'Big Ben Factor' Makes Playoffs A Reality for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what they were doing to Kenny Pickett before their latest win.
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
Tom Brady: 7-8 is not what we want, but we’re in a championship game next week
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division.
Steelers Reportedly Set to Fire Matt Canada
And here come the hot takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator moves.
Steelers notes: Elijah Riley called upon off practice squad; Connor Heyward on savvy final play
When Mike Tomlin walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room about a half hour after the conclusion of Saturday night’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had dozens of players he could greet. The one Tomlin made a bee line to first was … Elijah Riley. Called...
Steelers Insider Compares Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Game To Franco Harris’ “More Spontaneous” Tribute In Week 16
The Pittsburgh Steelers gutted out a victory on a night when they really needed it on Christmas Eve. It kept them in the playoff hunt, which was important, but to lose the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and what had turned into a memorial for Franco Harris, would have been a devastating blow to the franchise and Steeler Nation.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Young's Suggestion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol. He got tested for symptoms on Monday following the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and sure enough, he had some. It's the second time that Tagovailoa has had one this season. It's led some...
Jeff Carter Is Becoming a Real Problem for the Penguins
Jeff Carter had a great start with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but things have gone south.
Pittsburgh vs. UCLA in the Sun Bowl: Odds, Bets, and Predictions
The Bruins take on the Panthers in the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 30th. UCLA is listed as a six-point favorite over Pittsburgh and the Over/Under is set at 53.
