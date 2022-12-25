ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

‘He was born with it’: Mike Tomlin sounds off on Kenny Pickett display in clutch win vs Raiders

Kenny Pickett still has a lot to learn in the NFL, but he’s been showing promise under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit inconsistently. Take for example last Saturday’s 13-10 come-from-behind home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which Pickett played terribly for 90 percent of the game but turned it up at just the right time to lead the Steelers to a game-winning drive in the clutch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Get Major News Involving Playoff Hopes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need plenty of help to get into the 2022 postseason, and while they fight to keep their season alive, their biggest opponent just took a major blow. The Steelers will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base

Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Schedule Change

There will be a new Sunday Night Football game for Week 17 next week. The NFL decided to flex the Steelers-Ravens game to Sunday Night Football and drop the Chargers-Rams game down to a 4:25 p.m. ET start. The announcement came on Sunday evening. It's an announcement that was met...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Compares Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Game To Franco Harris’ “More Spontaneous” Tribute In Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers gutted out a victory on a night when they really needed it on Christmas Eve. It kept them in the playoff hunt, which was important, but to lose the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and what had turned into a memorial for Franco Harris, would have been a devastating blow to the franchise and Steeler Nation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Young's Suggestion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol. He got tested for symptoms on Monday following the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and sure enough, he had some. It's the second time that Tagovailoa has had one this season. It's led some...
