ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Berks coroner IDs man shot during Reading home invasion

Dec. 27—The man who was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery in northeast Reading last weekend has been identified. Carlos Nunez, 32, address unavailable, was found dead inside the home in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road after police officers responded about 7 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
READING, PA
FOX 43

York County man charged with assault after allegedly biting 10-month-old, destroying property

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing several assault charges after allegedly biting a ten-month-old infant at least twice. According to an affidavit released by the Southern Regional Police Department, an Oct. 15 call to police alleged Joseph Wakeley, 31, from York County, destroyed several items inside the victim's home and left several bruises on a baby.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
YAHOO!

York City Police seeking information about wanted suspect

York City Police Department is seeking information regarding Isaac Ramos-Perez, who is wanted for the shooting of two people. On Dec. 22, York City Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of W. Philadelphia St. Officers located a 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both of whom had a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Intruder Believed Dead In Reading Home Invasion

One person was shot and killed, possibly the intruder, in a Reading home invasion on Christmas weekend, authorities said. Officers arriving at the home on the 1900 block of Lorraine Road found the man dead inside around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, police said. There was no risk known to...
READING, PA
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Two females stabbed at Aberdeen family gathering on Christmas morning

Dec. 29—Two females were stabbed and left with injuries that were not life-threatening in a dispute in Aberdeen on Christmas morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Multiple individuals were involved in a dispute that turned physical at a family gathering on the 4900 block of Bristle Cone...
ABERDEEN, MD
FOX 43

One woman dead after being struck by tractor trailer while riding her bike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A tractor trailer struck a woman riding her bike in Harrisburg on Dec. 27. She later died, officials said. The 29-year-old woman was riding her bike west in the crosswalk in the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets around 6:15 p.m. Initial investigation alleges that a tractor trailer driving south with a solid green traffic light struck her.
HARRISBURG, PA
YAHOO!

1 fatally shot in Reading residence

Dec. 24—A person was shot and killed Saturday morning in a residence in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road, Reading. Police said that at about 7:15 a.m. they responded to a report of a shooting. Initial reports from the scene indicated that the shooting took place after an attempted...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy