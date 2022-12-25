Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
YAHOO!
Berks coroner IDs man shot during Reading home invasion
Dec. 27—The man who was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery in northeast Reading last weekend has been identified. Carlos Nunez, 32, address unavailable, was found dead inside the home in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road after police officers responded about 7 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
fox29.com
Suspect charged with murder after man found fatally shot in Center City hotel on Christmas, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in a Philadelphia hotel on Christmas. According to police, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime.
York County man charged with assault after allegedly biting 10-month-old, destroying property
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing several assault charges after allegedly biting a ten-month-old infant at least twice. According to an affidavit released by the Southern Regional Police Department, an Oct. 15 call to police alleged Joseph Wakeley, 31, from York County, destroyed several items inside the victim's home and left several bruises on a baby.
Video shows suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows the man opening fire outside of a home on the 2100 block of West York Street on the night of Dec. 19.
Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown, Pa.
Police are investigating after a juvenile died from a gunshot wound in Allentown on Tuesday night.
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
DA: Boy, 11, accidentally shot by younger brother while visiting relatives in Allentown
A tragic series of events led to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, investigators say.
DUI Montco Driver Crashed In School Parking Lot At Student Pickup: Police
Just after classes dismissed for the holiday break, a Montgomery County driver showed up to student pickup at Worcester Elementary School under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities say. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the school at 3017 Skippack Pike at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22,...
WGAL
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
Montco Man Shot Victim In Head On Christmas Day, Philly Police Say
Philadelphia police have arrested the man they say shot and killed another in a Center City hotel room on Christmas Day, authorities told Daily Voice. Mehkial Heredia, 24, of Gilbertsville, is charged with murder and burglary and remains in police custody after bail was denied, state court records show. First...
YAHOO!
York City Police seeking information about wanted suspect
York City Police Department is seeking information regarding Isaac Ramos-Perez, who is wanted for the shooting of two people. On Dec. 22, York City Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of W. Philadelphia St. Officers located a 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both of whom had a gunshot wound.
Intruder Believed Dead In Reading Home Invasion
One person was shot and killed, possibly the intruder, in a Reading home invasion on Christmas weekend, authorities said. Officers arriving at the home on the 1900 block of Lorraine Road found the man dead inside around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, police said. There was no risk known to...
Slain woman found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens had suffered ‘traumatic injuries’
Update: Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police. A woman found dead in Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden before the holidays was killed, police confirmed Wednesday. The woman died of traumatic injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, Lt. Kyle Gautsch said....
Chesco Home Targeted In Christmas Day 'SWATTING' Prank, Cops Say
Police descended on a home in Chester County on Christmas Day after a "prankster" called in false reports of a shooting, authorities say. North Coventry Township Police and "numerous" other agencies rushed to the home on the 100 block of Blossom Way at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, based on the phony reports, the department said in a statement.
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
YAHOO!
Two females stabbed at Aberdeen family gathering on Christmas morning
Dec. 29—Two females were stabbed and left with injuries that were not life-threatening in a dispute in Aberdeen on Christmas morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Multiple individuals were involved in a dispute that turned physical at a family gathering on the 4900 block of Bristle Cone...
One woman dead after being struck by tractor trailer while riding her bike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A tractor trailer struck a woman riding her bike in Harrisburg on Dec. 27. She later died, officials said. The 29-year-old woman was riding her bike west in the crosswalk in the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets around 6:15 p.m. Initial investigation alleges that a tractor trailer driving south with a solid green traffic light struck her.
Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and...
YAHOO!
1 fatally shot in Reading residence
Dec. 24—A person was shot and killed Saturday morning in a residence in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road, Reading. Police said that at about 7:15 a.m. they responded to a report of a shooting. Initial reports from the scene indicated that the shooting took place after an attempted...
Police investigating after man is found dead on Lancaster County roadway
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a man found on an Ephrata roadway early on Christmas Day. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office says Paul Donnelly, 39, died from multiple traumatic injuries. Donnelly was found at the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue on...
Comments / 0