Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of Most Haunted Places In America Is Here In This Alabama HouseLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Related
247Sports
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know
Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
saturdaytradition.com
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School
A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Oklahoma Fans Furious With Lincoln Riley's Picture
Oklahoma fans have had no issue being upset with Lincoln Riley since leaving Norman for sunny Los Angeles, but now it looks like there's guilt by association for a former Sooners Heisman winner. Per Message Board Geniuses, Oklahoma fans were very mad that Baker Mayfield took a picture with Lincoln...
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State
Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
Mac Jones gave the lamest excuses for his dirty hit on Eli Apple
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been racking up a bunch of dirty plays in his young career and that continued in Week 16 when he dove at the legs of Bengals DB Eli Apple during a fumble return that was later ruled intentional grounding. The NFL should suspended...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Response To Will Muschamp
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp made a comment about Kirk Herbstreit that went viral. The duo met in the 1993 Citrus Bowl when Georgia earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes. Muschamp said he knew the Bulldogs would win the game. "Herbstreit got up and threw...
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent
The University of Colorado Buffaloes gave new head football coach Deion Sanders a massive five-year contract to lure him from Jackson State. The vote for that contract among university sachems, however, was not unanimous. Colorado regents voted 8-1 in favor of awarding Deion a contract that paid $29.5 million in salary before bonuses, making him Read more... The post Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
Former NFL Quarterback Lands College Offensive Coordinator Job
Former NFL veteran quarterback Charlie Frye has landed a cool college football job. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the former NFL quarterback has landed an offensive coordinator gig. "FAU is hiring Charlie Frye as the school’s offensive coordinator. Frye is a former NFL quarterback, NFL QB coach...
Look: NCAA Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, NCAA analyst Andy Katz updated his official college basketball rankings. Here is the latest top 25 poll from the college basketball expert on Monday:. Purdue. UConn. Arizona. Kansas. UCLA. Houston. Arkansas. Gonzaga. Texas. Baylor. Alabama. Miami.
NFL is investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty' play on Bengals' Eli Apple in Patriots' Christmas Eve defeat
League officials do not want to hand out a ban to the 24-year-old but could discipline him as early as Monday or Tuesday. On Saturday, Jones appeared to have slide-tackled Bengals CB Eli Apple.
Alabama Arrives in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Crimson Tide set to face No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on Saturday.
Comments / 2