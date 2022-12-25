ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Big 12 play could get a boost from Wague's hidden impact

In his first three games of Division I college basketball, Mohamed Wague scored 30 points. In the nine games since, he's totaled 34 points. In that span, the 6-foot-10 forward played four minutes and had his only scoreless outing in West Virginia's loss to Xavier. "He was never out of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule

Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Expected to Lose Assistant Coach to Liberty

It appears as if WVU is set to lose another assistant coach, this time in the form of receivers coach Tony Washington. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Washington is expected to accept the same position with the Liberty Flames. Washington spent one season with the Mountaineers in 2022....
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Top 5 Blunders at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has made a lot of mistakes as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, there are five blunders that were particularly hurtful to the West Virginia football program and real turning points for Brown. #1 – Not naming Jahmile Addae defensive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia in the Top 25 For the First Time This Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 10-2 start this season after beating UAB, Buffalo and Stony Brook in the last 3 games, and now the Mountaineers are finally getting some national recognition. West Virginia is ranked #24 in the just-released Associated Press Top...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar

A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
NAPLES, FL
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Award-winning film to screen at Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand is planning a “prohibition-era party” when they screen an award-winning film next month. The film Chicago, released in 2002, will be shown at the Robinson Grand at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager, said...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Many across NCWV dealing with busted pipes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The phone at Midstate Plumbing in Bridgeport has been ringing almost non-stop for the past 72 hours. Kurtis Troy says they’ve gotten so many calls, the only sleep he and his co-workers have gotten in that time are naps. The freezing temperatures have caused pipes...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy