Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Big 12 play could get a boost from Wague's hidden impact
In his first three games of Division I college basketball, Mohamed Wague scored 30 points. In the nine games since, he's totaled 34 points. In that span, the 6-foot-10 forward played four minutes and had his only scoreless outing in West Virginia's loss to Xavier. "He was never out of...
Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule
Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Expected to Lose Assistant Coach to Liberty
It appears as if WVU is set to lose another assistant coach, this time in the form of receivers coach Tony Washington. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Washington is expected to accept the same position with the Liberty Flames. Washington spent one season with the Mountaineers in 2022....
WBOY
WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play is here. The second half of West Virginia’s schedule is about to get underway, and the contests only get tougher from this point on. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 24 WVU hoops at Kansas State...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Top 5 Blunders at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has made a lot of mistakes as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, there are five blunders that were particularly hurtful to the West Virginia football program and real turning points for Brown. #1 – Not naming Jahmile Addae defensive...
WOWK
Mountaineer Marching Band to get a new practice site on former Hawley Field land
The Mountaineer Marching Band performs at every home football game, and occasionally at other sporting events throughout the year. It performs at high schools across the state, and other WVU events when requested. The “Pride of West Virginia” has performed for more than 1 million people over the last 20...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia in the Top 25 For the First Time This Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 10-2 start this season after beating UAB, Buffalo and Stony Brook in the last 3 games, and now the Mountaineers are finally getting some national recognition. West Virginia is ranked #24 in the just-released Associated Press Top...
wvsportsnow.com
Tory Johnson Sr. Gets Sentimental About Son Following in His WVU Footsteps
Tory Johnson Sr. was sentimental about his son after he signed with West Virginia. But maybe too sentimental. In a tweet, that’s since been deleted by the author, the former Mountaineer shared his thoughts on his son following in his footsteps. “From being in your mother’s womb on West...
WTOV 9
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
Magic Shine Auto Spa set to come to Morgantown
You probably have heard of a spa for people, but how about for vehicles? Now, Magic Shine Auto Spa will be able to give your vehicle a refreshing look.
West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar
A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
Metro News
Mountain Stage’s Larry Groce says WVU honorary doctoral degree is ‘a big deal’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Legendary entertainer Larry Groce says he was surprised to learn West Virginia University wanted recognize him with an honorary doctoral degree. “Anytime that I get recognized by something as big as WVU, it’s a big deal for me because I love this place,” Groce told MetroNews “Talkline” Host Hoppy Kercheval last week.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
WDTV
Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
WDTV
Award-winning film to screen at Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand is planning a “prohibition-era party” when they screen an award-winning film next month. The film Chicago, released in 2002, will be shown at the Robinson Grand at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager, said...
WDTV
Many across NCWV dealing with busted pipes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The phone at Midstate Plumbing in Bridgeport has been ringing almost non-stop for the past 72 hours. Kurtis Troy says they’ve gotten so many calls, the only sleep he and his co-workers have gotten in that time are naps. The freezing temperatures have caused pipes...
School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire
A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.
wajr.com
Harrison County officials search for missing man who never arrived at Morgantown Christmas Eve destination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Brian Scott Large, 55, who was last seen Dec. 24. Detectives said Large was traveling to Morgantown in a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license number NDW411. Anyone with information about Large is asked...
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
