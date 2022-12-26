Triple shooting in Hunting Park leaves 1 dead: Police 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section leaves one man dead and another in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Sunday near Franklin And Cayuga Streets.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the back twice, transported to Albert Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.

A 22-year-old man was shot five times; twice in the back and two times in the lower legs. He is currently in critical condition at Temple Hospital.

A 43-year-old man was twice shot in the right chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle where he was placed in stable condition. A weapon was also recovered from him, police say.

No arrests were made, authorities say.