Philadelphia, PA

Triple shooting in Hunting Park leaves 1 dead: Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFtJu_0juF8YcE00

Triple shooting in Hunting Park leaves 1 dead: Police 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A triple shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section leaves one man dead and another in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Sunday near Franklin And Cayuga Streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BO4o2_0juF8YcE00

A 32-year-old man was shot in the back twice, transported to Albert Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.

A 22-year-old man was shot five times; twice in the back and two times in the lower legs. He is currently in critical condition at Temple Hospital.

A 43-year-old man was twice shot in the right chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle where he was placed in stable condition. A weapon was also recovered from him, police say.

No arrests were made, authorities say.

