Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick
Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
nbcrightnow.com
Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $1M for adult suspect in shooting Tuesday night near Othello
OTHELLO — A 22-year-old man is being held on $1 million bail in connection to Tuesday night’s shooting near Othello. Raphael Alexander Chavez-Hernandez appeared in Adams County Superior Court on Wednesday after being booked into jail for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
ifiberone.com
3 suspects arrested after man shot in the neck Tuesday night near Othello
OTHELLO — Three suspects are in custody in a Tuesday night shooting near Othello that left a man injured. Adams County deputies and Othello police responded just before 8 p.m. to a home on Kristina Road after a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck. The man was taken to Othello Community Hospital before being transferred to an undisclosed regional hospital, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Dec. 27: John Arthur Baxter, 33, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Elm Avenue and charged with parole/LSA violation, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Dec. 26: Eduardo Rodriguez Hechavarria, 35, was arrested at 1350 N. 1st Street...
FOX 11 and 41
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
Christmas Eve Assault Lands Beating Suspect Behind Bars
A 26-year-old suspect was jailed late Christmas Eve after an assault with a gun. Man accused of hitting an elderly man in the head with a firearm. Around 11:30 PM December 24th, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of West 4th. Ave for a report of an assault.
Drone, Footprints in Snow Help Locate Wanted Federal Suspect
Footprints in the snow Christmas Day helped officers apprehend a suspect who was wanted on Federal drug charges. Christmas Day, West Richland Police had the man under surveillance. WRPD did not divulge how they spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle on Christmas Day, but they spotted Jeremy Hendricks driving...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspicious fire under investigation in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters responded early Monday morning to a residential structure fire on the 1100 block of West Elm Street in Walla Walla. Investigators said the fire appears to be suspicious, but that the cause remains under investigation. When firefighters arrived on scene at 2:36 a.m., they found...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life
MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick shortly after 5:30 p.m. on December 28. The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), Richland Fire and Emergency Services and Benton County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the fire. When the first crews arrived on...
Woman shot dead by police after holding Walmart employee hostage
A Mississippi woman was shot dead Wednesday after she entered a Walmart and held an employee hostage.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
FOX 11 and 41
Standing water closes Keene Rd in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Standing water has closed down Keene Rd between Watkins Way and Bombing Range Rd, according to a Facebook post by the West Richland Police Department. Use alternate routes. Crews are working to clear the standing water. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
northeastoregonnow.com
Animals Rescued During Fire on Bensel Road Early Wednesday
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning on Bensel Road. At 4:18 a.m. this morning, Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a structure fire on Bensel Road. Upon arrival, crews came across a trailer fully engulfed in flames next to an animal enclosure.
FOX 11 and 41
Roads in Benton County closed due to washouts
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Benton County posted on Facebook that multiple roads are being closed due to washouts. Use different routes for your safety and the safety of Benton County Public Works and first responders on scene. C Williams Road between Locust Grove Road Reese Road between Travis Road...
northeastoregonnow.com
Boardman Man Dies in Rollover Accident on Interstate 84
A Boardman man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 84. The Oregon State Police responded to a report of an accident on I-84 near milepost 174 in Morrow County around 6:54 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Mercedes E320, operated by Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27,...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon
FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com
Over 400 without power in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23-24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
