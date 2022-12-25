ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick

Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Bail set at $1M for adult suspect in shooting Tuesday night near Othello

OTHELLO — A 22-year-old man is being held on $1 million bail in connection to Tuesday night’s shooting near Othello. Raphael Alexander Chavez-Hernandez appeared in Adams County Superior Court on Wednesday after being booked into jail for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

3 suspects arrested after man shot in the neck Tuesday night near Othello

OTHELLO — Three suspects are in custody in a Tuesday night shooting near Othello that left a man injured. Adams County deputies and Othello police responded just before 8 p.m. to a home on Kristina Road after a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck. The man was taken to Othello Community Hospital before being transferred to an undisclosed regional hospital, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
OTHELLO, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Dec. 27: John Arthur Baxter, 33, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Elm Avenue and charged with parole/LSA violation, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Dec. 26: Eduardo Rodriguez Hechavarria, 35, was arrested at 1350 N. 1st Street...
HERMISTON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Christmas Eve Assault Lands Beating Suspect Behind Bars

A 26-year-old suspect was jailed late Christmas Eve after an assault with a gun. Man accused of hitting an elderly man in the head with a firearm. Around 11:30 PM December 24th, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of West 4th. Ave for a report of an assault.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious fire under investigation in Walla Walla.

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters responded early Monday morning to a residential structure fire on the 1100 block of West Elm Street in Walla Walla. Investigators said the fire appears to be suspicious, but that the cause remains under investigation. When firefighters arrived on scene at 2:36 a.m., they found...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life

MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
BOARDMAN, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick shortly after 5:30 p.m. on December 28. The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), Richland Fire and Emergency Services and Benton County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the fire. When the first crews arrived on...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Standing water closes Keene Rd in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Standing water has closed down Keene Rd between Watkins Way and Bombing Range Rd, according to a Facebook post by the West Richland Police Department. Use alternate routes. Crews are working to clear the standing water. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
WEST RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Animals Rescued During Fire on Bensel Road Early Wednesday

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning on Bensel Road. At 4:18 a.m. this morning, Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a structure fire on Bensel Road. Upon arrival, crews came across a trailer fully engulfed in flames next to an animal enclosure.
FOX 11 and 41

Roads in Benton County closed due to washouts

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Benton County posted on Facebook that multiple roads are being closed due to washouts. Use different routes for your safety and the safety of Benton County Public Works and first responders on scene. C Williams Road between Locust Grove Road Reese Road between Travis Road...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Boardman Man Dies in Rollover Accident on Interstate 84

A Boardman man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 84. The Oregon State Police responded to a report of an accident on I-84 near milepost 174 in Morrow County around 6:54 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Mercedes E320, operated by Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27,...
BOARDMAN, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon

FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Over 400 without power in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
WEST RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy