FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Abbott boasts migrant crossings "plummet" thanks to border wall expansionAsh JurbergTexas State
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arriveAmarie M.El Paso, TX
