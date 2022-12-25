ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers welcome Harris family on the field for retirement ceremony

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, left, and Franco Harris’ widow Dana, center, and son Dok, attend a ceremony to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey at half-time of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 72. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — During halftime of the Steelers’ Christmas Eve matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hall of Fame running back and franchise icon Franco Harris had his No. 32 retired.

This honor has been in planning since the announcement on Sep. 6, 2022 that the team would be retiring Harris’ number during halftime of their matchup with the Raiders, 50 years after “The Immaculate Reception.”

Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris’ former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Rooney said. “The big man was supposed to be with us tonight. Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it’s my honor to declare No. 32 is officially retired,” Rooney said during the ceremony.

Harris was honored all over the stadium and field throughout the night with multiple players arriving wearing his jersey, team captain Cam Heyward carried a flag with Harris’ “32”on it out of the tunnel, and their throwback uniforms featured a patch commemorating the 50th anniversary of what was voted in 2020 as the most famous play in NFL history.

Harris is the third Steeler to have his number retired. The team retired Hall of Fame lineman Ernie Stautner’s No. 70 in 1964 and the No. 75 of Hall of Fame defensive lineman Joe Greene in 2014.

