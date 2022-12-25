ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report

Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tom Brady Hails Leonard Fournette After Bucs’ Win Over Cardinals

The running back accounted for 162 yards from scrimmage in the victory Sunday night. View the original article to see embedded media. After another thrilling come-from-behind victory Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady praised the play of running back Leonard Fournette, who made several crucial plays down the stretch to curtail a stagnant offense.
TAMPA, FL
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett

He posted a 4–11 record in his first season with Denver. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos have fired coach Nathaniel Hackett, the team announced Monday. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hackett compiled a 4–11 record in his first season with Denver.
DENVER, CO
Chargers TE’s Goose Egg Enrages Countless Fantasy Managers

As fantasy football semifinals matchups wrapped up on Monday night, a lot was riding on the Chargers-Colts game. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Colts was not the pinnacle of the sport. The two teams combined for five turnovers, while the hapless Colts went 0-for-10 on third-down attempts. At many points it was difficult to watch, but for some fantasy football managers, there was no use trying to look away.
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Aims to Play in Week 17 vs. Saints

The starting quarterback missed Saturday’s 40–34 loss to the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder injury. The Eagles aren’t sure if quarterback Jalen Hurts will be ready to start on Sunday against the Saints as he recovers from a sprained shoulder injury suffered last week versus the Bears.
Bears-Lions Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Lions are favored by more than a field goal at home against the Bears in Week 17 in their quest to sweep the season series. The Lions had a chance in Week 16 to push their record over .500 in December for the first time since 2017. Unfortunately, when the lights when on in Carolina, their defense wasn’t prepared to slow down the Panthers’ run game (43/320/3 – 7.4 yards per carry).
CHICAGO, IL
Colts’ Jim Irsay Regrets Giving Frank Reich Contract Extension

Indianapolis extended the contracts of Reich and general manager Chris Ballard before the 2021 season. When the Colts fired Frank Reich in November, many observers were confused as to why the team made the decision at midseason—especially because the team just gave Reich a contract extension through 2026 just last year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Week 17 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Cole Kmet has been quiet of late, but that changes in Week 17 against the Lions. There are only two top 20 tight ends with injury news coming into Week 17. The replacement level options are extremely weak at this time of the season, but we saw last week that there is always an uncovered dart (Shane Zylstra – 5/26/3). Unfortunately, these outs are challenging to find.
Ten Takeaways: Pickett’s Growth As a Rookie, Packers’ Playoff Push

Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket and much more. I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.
GREEN BAY, WI
Nine NFL Records That Could Be Broken by Season’s End

The league’s 17-game regular season puts several records in jeopardy. View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 season marks just the second year that the NFL is playing 17 games in the regular season—giving players and teams one extra game to take aim at the record books.
Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Rodgers Says He Told Tua Tagovailoa to Take Care of Himself

The Dolphins quarterback entered concussion protocol after Miami's loss on Christmas Day. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has turned heads at times in his third season in the NFL, bolstering both his traditional and advanced metrics with the help of a rejuvenated receiving corps. However, Tagovailoa has also sustained multiple injuries...
NFL Playoff Scenarios for Full Week 17 Schedule

Here are which teams can clinch playoff positioning and how this weekend. With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Report: NFLPA Launches Second Probe Into Tua Concussion Handling

The Dolphins quarterback landed back in protocol this week after suffering a concussion against Packers. After Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, the NFLPA has “initiated” an investigation into the handling of the matter, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins quarterback...
Pistons’ Killian Hayes, Magic’s Moe Wagner Ejected After Melee

Tempers flared in Detroit as Wagner and Hayes got into it in front of the Pistons’ bench. View the original article to see embedded media. Tempers flared during Wednesday night’s game between the Magic and Pistons in Detroit, resulting in a pair of ejections and a blow to the back of Orlando forward Moe Wagner’s head.
DETROIT, MI
JJ Watt’s Wife, Kealia, Reacts to His Retirement Announcement

She couldn’t help but sing her husband’s praises after the big decision. JJ Watt’s surprise retirement announcement Tuesday shook the NFL world and fans from across the sport chimed in to sing the future Hall of Famer his praises. The most heartfelt, of course, came from Watt’s wife.
Chargers’ Brandon Staley Blames Colts for Hit by Derwin James

The Pro Bowl safety was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first half of Monday’s 20-3 win over the Colts. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chargers’ 20-3 victory over the Colts on Monday night was slightly marred by the ejection of star safety Derwin James, who was disqualified following a helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the second quarter. In the aftermath, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley defended his star player, and blamed Indianapolis for putting Dulin in a precarious position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Week 17 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Teams are fighting for playoffs spots and seedings in Week 17, and the Chiefs are the biggest favorites against the Broncos. Eight home teams are favorited in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 17. It was a chalky holiday weekend in NFL betting, as favorites went 11-5 straight-up...
TENNESSEE STATE
Report: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to Enter Transfer Portal

The Demon Deacons star is expected to land at a national powerhouse. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, with a strong possibility that he’ll land at Notre Dame next season. Hartman, who’s spent the last five seasons with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

