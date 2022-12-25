Read full article on original website
Kwame Kilpatrick asks judge to end supervised release, claims $1.5M debt is paid
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is asking a federal judge to end his supervised release and clear the more than $1.5 million in restitution he owes. Kilpatrick, who was found guilty in 2013 of racketeering, conspiracy, fraud, extortion and more, and sentenced to a 28-year prison term. However, former President...
Adam Fox to be sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping plot
(WXYZ) — Adam Fox, one of the men convicted in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in court today. His co-defendant Barry Croft will be sentenced Wednesday. They were seen as the ring leaders in the plot to kidnap the governor. Both were the only...
