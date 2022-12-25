Read full article on original website
Beijing sends dozens of warplanes across Taiwan Strait
China's military deployed to areas around Taiwan 71 planes and seven ships in 24 hours, according to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry. Driving the news: The Chinese military's biggest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone since Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island in August occurred as Beijing denounced the U.S. over President Joe Biden signing into law Friday a defense spending bill that included provisions for Taiwan.
U.S. says North Korea supplying arms to Russian mercenary group in Ukraine
North Korea recently supplied infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian mercenary company, the Wagner Group, currently deployed in Ukraine as part of Russia's invasion of the country, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. Why it matters: Kirby said the U.S. currently believes Wagner has...
A new chapter of U.S.-China competition begins
The Chinese government no longer appears as invulnerable as it did at the height of the global pandemic, and Beijing's major policy changes could alter the calculus in U.S.-China competition. What's happening: Facing economic headwinds at home and increasingly unified opposition abroad, Beijing appears to be softening its tone and...
US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China threat
The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan amid the rising military threat from China.The department on Wednesday said the Volcano system and all related equipment would cost an estimated $180 million.It’s capable of scattering anti-tank and anti-personnel mines from either a ground vehicle or helicopter, the type of weapon some experts believe Taiwan needs more of to dissuade or repel a potential Chinese invasion.To advertise that threat, China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island it claims is...
China travel: More countries impose COVID requirements
A number of countries are stepping up COVID-19 requirements for travelers coming from China amid an uptick in cases in the country. Driving the news: China's deaths connected to the coronavirus are rising just as the government loosened its travel restrictions and opened its borders for overseas travel. Details: U.S....
Scoop: U.S. Jewish leaders warn Israeli officials over incoming right-wing government
Several U.S. Jewish leaders during a meeting with Israeli officials earlier this month warned that racist and extremist moves by the new Israeli government could seriously hamper support for Israel among Jews in the U.S., six sources who either attended the meeting at the Israeli embassy in Washington or were briefed on it told Axios.
Support for Ukraine has shattered experts' predictions — and Putin's
Ten months after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the West remains united in its staggering support for Ukraine. The big picture: Neither the sheer scale of the global response, nor the West's ability to maintain it, seemed inevitable — or even likely — when the invasion began. But the support for Ukraine has changed the course of that war and sent a signal that the West may be more united overall than some experts believed.
Some Ukrainians rebuke Russia by moving up Christmas
Some in Ukraine are celebrating Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25, in a break from their traditional Jan. 7 observance. Why it matters: The date shift is a cultural and religious rebuke of Russia, whose Orthodox church continues to follow the Julian calendar, and a further hewing to Western societies that follow the Georgian calendar.
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a massive Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia launched over...
U.S. to require negative COVID-19 test for air travelers from China
The United States will require travelers from China to show a negative COVID-19 test result before flying to the country amid China's recent uptick in cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The big picture: The CDC's decision comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China,...
Flagship of Russian Navy catches fire
Admiral Kuznetsov, the flagship of the Russian Navy and the country's only aircraft carrier, caught on fire Thursday, according to Russian state-media. Why it matters: Accidents have marred the ship since it went under its ongoing overhaul in 2017. It had originally been due to return to service in 2022.
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea drones enter its airspace
South Korea's military fired warning shots and launched fighter jets and helicopters Monday in response to five North Korean drones breaching the border, AP reports. The big picture: It was the first time in five years that North Korean drones have violated South Korea's airspace. Details: It's not clear if...
China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan 1
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will adjust import and export tariffs on some goods from January 1, in order to speed and promote development and expand domestic demand, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
China will end quarantines for travelers despite spike in COVID cases
China's National Health Commission announced it will no longer require travelers to quarantine upon entering the country in early January, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: The Chinese government is facing a dilemma of how to return to normal, appease protesters, and jump-start the economy while grappling with what's reported as a surge in COVID cases and deaths.
Kosovo Serb whose arrest sparked crisis released as tensions remain high
A former Kosovo Serb police officer, whose arrest earlier this month prompted fellow Kosovo Serbs to protest and erect road blockades, was released from jail on house arrest Wednesday, AP reported. Driving the news: Since Dejan Pantić was arrested on Dec. 10 for allegedly assaulting a Kosovo police officer, Kosovo...
Biden, Democrats' 7 biggest bloopers of 2022
It was a pretty dismal year for Americans on the financial front. This was no accident. A series of economic policy blunders by Democrats hit families hard and cost them real money.
Fallen colossus: USSR’s terror, triumphs began 100 years ago
MOSCOW (AP) — With its brutality, technological accomplishments and rigid ideology, the Soviet Union loomed over the world like an immortal colossus. It led humankind into outer space, exploded the most powerful nuclear weapon ever, and inflicted bloody purges and cruel labor camps on its own citizens while portraying itself as the vanguard of enlightened revolution.
European shares slip as COVID surge in China weighs
Dec 29 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday in thin holiday trading, as the market neared the end of a rough year where it struggled with geopolitical tensions and growing fears of an economic slowdown due to aggressive rate hikes by central banks.
Pope's Christmas message: World suffering from "famine of peace"
Pope Francis in his annual Christmas message Sunday called for the end to conflicts and wars worldwide, saying the world was suffering from a "famine of peace" What he's saying: "Indeed, we must acknowledge with sorrow that, even as the Prince of Peace is given to us, the icy winds of war continue to buffet humanity," Francis said during his annual “Urbi et Orbi” ("to the city and the world)" blessing and message at the Vatican.
Taliban bar women from working at NGOs
The Taliban on Saturday ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, AP reports. The big picture: The order is the new government's latest attempt to restrict women's rights and freedoms in the country, and comes just days after the Taliban also banned women from attending universities. It...
