Official Postgame Notebook | Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25

• This marked the seventh all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Texas Tech, with the Rebels now holding a 4-3 overall record. • This was the fourth bowl meeting between the Rebels and Red Raiders ... Ole Miss leads 3-1 with bowl wins in the 1986 Independence Bowl (20-17), the 1998 Independence Bowl (35-18) and the 2009 Cotton Bowl (47-34).
Rapid Reaction | Ole Miss falls way short in Texas Bowl

First let me say this: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is one tough son of a gun. Texas Tech punished Dart throughout a 42-25 loss in the Act Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. I'd be surprised if he wakes up on Thursday without a single bone in his body hurting. Dart threw three interceptions and fumbled away the ball once in the game. It was no shining showing. But his toughness shined through.
Ole Miss plans on honoring Mike Leach during bowl game

Despite the rivalry between the two schools, Ole Miss plans to honor Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away a few weeks ago due to a massive heart attack, he was 61. The Rebels, who play in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech Wednesday night, will wear a...
Rebels drop Texas Bowl 42-25 to Texas Tech

In what was a brutally frustrating night for the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Tech was the aggressor from the opening kick and had their way on the line of scrimmage all night. When it was all said and done, the Red Raiders won their fourth straight game by knocking off Ole Miss 42-25 in the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl.
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Ole Miss

Who: Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4) vs. Mississippi (8-4, 4-4) When: Wednesday, December 28, 8:00 p.m. (CT) Media: ESPN (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Mississippi (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Mississippi (10-3, 6-2) Series History: Mississippi leads 4-2 Coaches: Texas Tech, Joey McGuire...
Jaxson Dart plans to use late-season collapse as fuel to his fire in 2023

On Wednesday, Jaxson Dart concluded his first season wearing an Ole Miss uniform. It was not the note he wanted to end it on. The only thing he can do now is move forward and look to the future after taking a beating by Texas Tech all throughout the TaxAct Texas Bowl. When it was all said and done, the Red Raiders came out on top 42-25.
Ole Miss Safety wows crowd with his impromptu rendition of Tennessee Whisky at Texas Bowl Luncheon

CJ Terrell has pipes as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey. The Ole Miss Safety delivered a stellar rendition of Chris Stapleton's song during the Texas Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday. It was a sing-off between Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The Rebels volunteered Terrell while he was in the bathroom, and he didn't even know he was brought up to sing when teammates ushered him up to the stage.
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
Mississippi man charged with felony drunk driving

A Mississippi man was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence charges after officers determined he had already been convicted in three other DUI incidents. Police in Oxford arrested Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, and charged him with his fourth DUI after officers stopped Cannon for speeding on Pat Patterson Parkway on Dec. 19.
Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
