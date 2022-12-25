Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Texas A&M University student has been found dead in Austin over a week after he went missing . Twenty-two-year-old Tanner Hoang was last seen near the school’s main campus. His cause of death has not been released, but police told CBS News that they do not suspect foul play. Hoang’s family said on social media that they were in town for Tanner’s graduation; however, they later learned following his disappearance that Hoang had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. A representative for the family posted on Saturday evening in the Facebook group “Finding Tanner Hoang” that Hoang was found deceased in the vicinity of Pennybacker Bridge. The post ended with two lines from “The Heroes’ Roll Call,” a 1943 poem featured in a Texas A&M tradition for honoring Aggies who have died: “Softly call the muster/Let comrade answer, ‘Here!’”

