ktvo.com
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and a tree before coming to rest.
KMZU
Moberly man hospitalized after sliding off road
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. – A snow covered roadway is reportedly the cause of a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Randolph County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 12:05 p.m. Sunday on Route BB, five miles west of Moberly. A westbound driver, 27-year-old Christopher L. Johnson, of Moberly, slid and ran off the south side of the roadway and struck several small trees.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN MODERATELY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN HOWARD COUNTY
A Marshall man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on Saturday, December 24, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Wesley Chim failed to stop at an intersection. Chim’s vehicle went through the intersection and struck a sign and embankment.
kttn.com
Chillicothe teenager injured in Sunday morning crash
A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident one mile north of Chillicothe. The 17-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. The southbound pickup went out of control on LIV Road 239 due to ice, traveled off the west...
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
kchi.com
Crash in Livingston County
Missouri Highway Patrol reported a crash in Livingston County that occurred at about 7 am on Sunday morning when a 17-year-old Chillicothe resident was southbound on Livingston 239 and lost control on an icy roadway. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and overturned onto its side. The driver was transported to Hedrick by private vehicle with minor injuries sustained.
KMZU
Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
KMZU
Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 50
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Florence, Mo. woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Dec. 24. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Kristan Price was drivin a 2007 Ford Focus east on Highway 50 in Morgan County when her vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra driven by 37-year-old Trenton Overhue. The GMC skidded off the road, the Patrol says. Then the Ford reportedly returned to the eastbound lane, and then back into the westbound lane where it hit a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by 28-year-old Layne Fischer.
kmmo.com
SEWER LINE REPAIR TO CAUSE LANE RESTRICTIONS AND CLOSURES IN SEDALIA
The city of Sedalia is closing the west bound lane of West 11th Street to repair sewer line and main. The west bound lane of West 11th Street will be closed 100 feet east of U.S. 65 (S. Limit Ave.) and continuing 200 feet to the east towards South Warren Avenue to allow for installation of a new sewer line and main beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, December 29, through 5 p.m. Friday, December 30. Both lanes of West 11th Street will be closed for approximately 40 feet to mid-block to allow for connection of the new sewer main. All businesses and residences along West 11th Street should have access to their property via other drive approaches.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
26-year-old dies in Independence crash on Christmas night
Tyler Kelley, 26, died Christmas night after a crash near Truman Road near Grand Avenue in Independence, police say.
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
Independence police shoot, wound armed suspect in motel parking lot
An Independence police shooting happened while officers were patrolling the Executive Inn & Suites in the 15000 block of U.S. 40 Highway
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR BURGLARY AND STEALING
A Sedalia woman has been charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County. Sedalia Police Officers were called to a residence on South Grand Avenue in Sedalia on Monday, November 28, 2022 to a report of a burglary. In the list of items stolen were debit cards which showed payments to CashApp and Warrensburg Walmart. The victim’s car had also been taken and reported stolen later in the week.
