KMBC.com
MSHP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash in Platte County
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a multi-vehicle crash in Platte County is fatal. A spokesperson with MSHP told KMBC 9 that one person died Wednesday morning in the crash. Investigators are still on the scene where the incident occurred at northbound I-29...
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash Monday evening in Leavenworth
An Atchison woman died Monday evening in a wrong-way crash in Leavenworth.
kttn.com
Chillicothe teenager injured in Sunday morning crash
A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident one mile north of Chillicothe. The 17-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. The southbound pickup went out of control on LIV Road 239 due to ice, traveled off the west...
KMZU
Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
kttn.com
Icy conditions cause Carrollton woman to crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County. Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia. After the southbound car...
northwestmoinfo.com
Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29
A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
Missouri teen injured after car overturns on Christmas Day
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe boy was southbound on LIV 239 one mile north of Chillicothe. The driver lost control on the icy road....
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Christmas night in Princeton
Two people were injured and taken to a hospital following an accident on Christmas night in Princeton. Injuries were minor for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 42-year-old Jose Solorzano of Princeton, and for his passenger, 43-year-old Julio De Luna of Unionville. Both were taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital. The driver of the second sport utility vehicle, 47-year-old Jason Eakes of Cainsville, was not injured according to the patrol.
News Now Warsaw
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
kttn.com
Pedestrian struck by SUV on Interstate 35 near Cameron
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian was seriously injured on Saturday evening in Cameron when he was hit by a sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35. Thirty-eight-year-old Jon Jarboe of Evans, Colorado was taken to Liberty hospital. The driver, 70-year-old Patricia Desotel of Washington, Iowa was not reported hurt.
SUV strikes man in DeKalb County on Christmas Eve
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Rav4 driven by Patricia A. Desotel, 70, Washington, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 just before the Caldwell County line. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as 38-year-old Jon N. Jarboe of Evans, Colorado, who had entered the road.
KCTV 5
Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
3 workers hurt after trash truck overturned Tuesday night in KCMO
A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.
wdrb.com
Police arrest Indiana woman who walked away from horrific crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Indiana woman who police say was speeding and impaired walked away from a horrific crash on Christmas Eve. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Rebeca Claus of Shelbyville, Ind., was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she crashed into the into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit, which is south of Crown Point and Gary.
26-year-old dies in Independence crash on Christmas night
Tyler Kelley, 26, died Christmas night after a crash near Truman Road near Grand Avenue in Independence, police say.
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
