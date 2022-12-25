ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

China stages military drill around Taiwan, cites US ‘provocations’

By Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

China’s military said it conducted exercises around Taiwan in response to escalating “collusion and provocations” from Taiwan and the U.S., after the latter authorized increased military assistance to the island.

The People’s Liberation Army staged combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan on Sunday, according to a statement from the Eastern Theater Command. The military will take “all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said.

China’s defense ministry has blasted the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes up to $10 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan, for playing up the China threat and interfering in its internal affairs.

Chinese military officials urged the U.S. to abandon a zero-sum mindset and respect China’s core interests and major concerns.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Taiwan extends mandatory military service amid China tension

Taiwan announced it is extending its compulsory military service to one year from the current four months, a signal to Beijing and Washington it is serious about defending itself. President Tsai Ing-wen said at a press briefing Tuesday in Taipei that the change coming in 2024 was necessary to ensure international support and that China’s expansionism threatened regional stability. “This was an extremely difficult decision, but it is unavoidable for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Lack of info on China's COVID outbreak stirs global concerns

BEIJING (AP) — Moves by the U.S., Japan and others to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no reports of new variants to date. But given the country's track record, the worry is that China may not be sharing data on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks elsewhere. ...
Leader Telegram

Chinese public shows mixed emotions about 'COVID-zero' ending

China’s public has mixed emotions about "COVID-zero" coming to a sudden end, with some people expressing relief and planning their first trips abroad in three years while others worry about the spread of infections. “We have lost far too much in these few years with the pandemic,” one person wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo, where the government’s plan to stop subjecting inbound travelers to quarantine from Jan. 8 was a top trending topic on Tuesday. ...
Leader Telegram

Kim Jong Un to ring in new year with missiles and nuclear threats

Kim Jong Un in 2022 fired off missiles at a record pace, lowered the threshold for using nuclear weapons and thumbed his nose at global sanctions. He’s likely to turn up the heat even more in the coming year. Kim is expected to outline his plans for 2023 this week as his ruling Workers’ Party wraps up a major year-end policy-setting meeting. The North Korean leader said during the gathering that he would strengthen the military, but details won’t be known until state media publishes...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led fall on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after a post-holiday retreat on Wall Street, as markets count down to the end of a painful year for investors. Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul but rose in Hong Kong as the Chinese government took further steps to reopen to foreign travel after relaxing its stringent “zero-COVID” policies. Oil prices fell back and U.S. futures inched higher. ...
Leader Telegram

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia launched over 120 missiles. Russia dispatched explosive drones to selected regions overnight before broadening the barrage with “air and sea-based cruise missiles launched...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Israel has improved readiness to attack Iran, minister says

Israel has improved its readiness to attack Iran, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday as he cited preparations that the military is making to hit nuclear sites. Speaking at an Air Force graduation ceremony, Gantz said that pilots may one day be called upon to take part in such an offensive. “You may cross the sky to the east in two or three years and take part in...
Leader Telegram

S. Korea's leader calls for stealth drones to monitor North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years. South Korea’s military scrambled warplanes and attack helicopters on Monday, but they failed to bring down any of the North Korean drones that flew back home or disappeared from South Korean radars. It raised serious questions about South Korea’s air defense network at...
Leader Telegram

Venezuelan opposition is about to oust Guaidó from leadership. It’s a mistake, observers warn

A majority bloc of the Venezuelan opposition is preparing to dissolve the so-called interim government of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in a controversial move described as a logical step by some, but that others see as an error that will end up benefiting the Nicolas Maduro regime. The move against Guidó is supported by more than two thirds of the 112 deputies who originally appointed him as interim president of Venezuela after declaring that Maduro was illegally holding power after committing massive fraud during the...
Leader Telegram

Thriving network of fixers preys on migrants crossing Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — When migrants arrive to the main crossing point into southern Mexico — a steamy city with no job opportunities, a place packed with foreigners eager to keep moving north — they soon learn the only way to cut through the red tape and expedite what can be a monthslong process is to pay someone. With soaring numbers of people entering Mexico, a sprawling network of lawyers, fixers and middlemen has exploded in the country. Opportunists are ready to provide documents to...
The Associated Press

Netanyahu’s hard-line government prepares to enter office

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to office Thursday at the helm of the most religious and ultranationalist government in Israel’s history, vowing to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies. Netanyahu’s new government has pledged...
Leader Telegram

Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%. While Tesla has continued to grow its profits, signs of softening demand and...
TEXAS STATE
Leader Telegram

Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue

ECATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — On a November afternoon, Mónica Citlalli Díaz left home in a sprawling suburb of Mexico’s capital and headed to the school where she’d been teaching English for years. It seemed an ordinary day, but on this one, she never arrived at work. Her absence was an immediate red flag for family and colleagues. Díaz loved her work and was diligent about showing up. Friends and relatives, aware of the alarming frequency with which women disappear here, papered their city of Ecatepec...
Leader Telegram

Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Albert Rivera knows well how dangerous Mexico can be: He sometimes wears a bulletproof vest around the compound of bright yellow buildings that he built into one of the nation's largest migrant shelters. His phone stores more evidence in the form of stomach-churning videos that gangs sent migrants to warn of consequences for disobeying demands. The images include severed limbs being thrown in a pile, a decapitated head getting tossed in a barrel of steaming liquid and a woman squirming while...
ILLINOIS STATE
Reuters

Germany's energy crisis powers hydrogen switch

KELHEIM, Germany, Dec 29 (Reuters) - From the moment Russian gas exports to Germany were first disrupted in June, German firm Kelheim Fibers began casting around for alternative options to keep its engines running.
Leader Telegram

After presidency, unclear fate for Brazil's brash Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro told supporters that the future could only bring him three possibilities: arrest, death or a second term as Brazil’s president. None of those outcomes came to pass. And his Oct. 30 loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva set off two months of relative silence for the self-styled standard-bearer of the Brazilian conservative movement. Bolsonaro's oft-cited motto is “God, Family, Country,” and as president...
Leader Telegram

Tesla, Southwest, Peloton fall; Las Vegas Sands, Hess rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.15 to $33.94. The airline had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather. Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.94 to $48.46. ...
Leader Telegram

Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, a day before it's set to be sworn into office. Netanyahu's Likud party released the new government's policy guidelines, the first of which is that it will “advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel — in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria” — the Biblical names for the West Bank. ...
Leader Telegram

Mexico president asks residents not to accept narco handouts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president appealed to the country’s citizens Tuesday not to accept holiday handouts and gifts from drug gangs, after videos posted online showed garish pickup trucks handing out loads of gifts while bystanders described the drivers as members of the Jalisco drug cartel. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that some drug gangs were looking to resume such giveaways — often seen years ago — to gain the support of the local population. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy