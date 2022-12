Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes looks for running room against St. James at Jordon Hare Stadium in Auburn. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Piedmont's Jack Hayes is a finalist to repeat as Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A back of the year, the ASWA announced today.

Anniston offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry, an Alabama signee, is a finalist for 4A lineman of the year, and B.B. Comer athlete Kamore Harris is a finalist for 2A back of the year.