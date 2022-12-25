Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
NFL Network's Siciliano: Bills-Bengals might be best Monday Night Football game ever
NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano tweeted that the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium against the Buffalo Bills "might be the best MNF game EVER." ESPN's Field Yates tweeted that it's a historic Monday Night Football matchup. Both pointed out that the 12-3 Bills and 11-4 Bengals have 23 combined...
Idaho8.com
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. McDaniels also said defensive lineman Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman were placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones has an elbow injury and Perryman a shoulder injury. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Cowboys kick off Week 17 as huge road favorites at Titans
Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas. Coming off a win over the Eagles, the Cowboys (11-4) still have a shot at winning the NFC East and an outside chance to earn the No. 1 seed. The struggling Titans (7-8) have lost five in a row and will play the Jaguars (7-8) for the AFC South in the regular-season finale regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys. The banged-up Titans are without quarterback Ryan Tannehill and their main concern should be staying healthy.
Idaho8.com
Seattle’s Lockett back catching passes, could play vs. Jets
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett was back catching passes and participating in the Seattle Seahawks walkthrough barely a week after having surgery to stabilize a broken bone in his left hand. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says Lockett was able to participate without significant discomfort. Both Carroll and Lockett are working under the impression the wide receiver will be able to play this week against the New York Jets. Getting Lockett back would be a big boost for Seattle facing a must-win game for its dwindling playoff hopes. His return would also soften the loss of tight end Will Dissly because of a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.
Idaho8.com
Chargers’ Ekeler ‘going fantasy crazy’ with NFL-best 16 TDs
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs. With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase. Ekeler leads the NFL with 16 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Chargers, who host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Ekeler tied for the league lead with 20 TDs last season. He’s the fourth player in the last 15 years with at least 15 scrimmage touchdowns in two straight seasons. Ekeler got off to a slow start this season but since has stabilized the Chargers’ offense.
Idaho8.com
Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when the play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already slight Hardman to lose weight that he’s had to put back on. The time off also diminished the endurance that players build up over the course of a season. His return would boost an offense that leads the league in yards per game and trails only the Eagles in scoring.
Idaho8.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered concussion on Sunday, head coach says
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday. McDaniel told reporters Tagovailoa’s status for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots is uncertain and that the team is moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter.
Idaho8.com
Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz as starting quarterback for their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. The team announced that Wentz is getting the nod over Taylor Heinicke. Wentz replaced Heinicke during the fourth quarter of Washington’s loss at San Francisco and went 12 of 16 with a touchdown pass. This will be Wentz’s first start since Oct. 13 at Chicago when he broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand. The Commanders are 7-7-1 and can clinch a playoff spot with a win and with losses by Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay.
Rose Bowl Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Utah
Penn State and Utah are two teams heading to the Rose Bowl with some similar storylines and traits. Utah will enter the game as the Pac-12 champion while Penn State finished in third place in its division. But both teams have accumulated 10 wins this season, some certainly more noteworthy than others. And both teams will be missing some key players on both sides of the football for the Rose Bowl. Who has the edge? Utah is considered a slight favorite in Pasadena, but most would tell you this is a fairly balanced matchup. Here is a look at how the...
Idaho8.com
T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings’ offense
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. Hockenson has 52 catches on 73 targets for 444 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Vikings. He’s the team’s second-most targeted player in that span behind Justin Jefferson.
Idaho8.com
Jets’ White feeling good, ready for ‘tremendous opportunity’
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White felt ready to play two weeks ago. His broken ribs had doctors telling him otherwise. After sitting for two games, White was cleared for contact and is preparing to start at quarterback again for a New York Jets squad fighting for its postseason life. White has said the past few weeks he has felt good physically other than some soreness and he reiterated Wednesday he was satisfied with where he’s at. He also acknowledged he’ll likely have some extra protection on when he suits up Sunday. The Jets would make the playoffs if they win their last two games and New England loses one of its last two.
Michigan basketball game score vs. Central Michigan: Time and TV for nonconference finale
Michigan Wolverines (7-4, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8, 0-0 MAC) When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
Idaho8.com
Retiring J.J. Watt grateful for fans, teammates, team staff
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt’s retirement news conference was full of laughter and gratitude. The 12-year veteran plans to retire at the end of the season. Watt played 10 seasons for the Houston Texans and the last two for the Arizona Cardinals. He was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro. He was also beloved off the field, particularly in Houston. He’s one of the city’s most beloved athletes after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, which earned him the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Idaho8.com
49ers DE Nick Bosa making run at records, awards
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa has been in quite a zone this year. He leads the NFL in sacks and is spearheading the league’s top defense. Bosa leads the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks despite missing one game and is tied for second in the league with 78 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. And his impact goes far beyond those numbers for the first-place 49ers. Bosa’s presence affects what offenses can do against a defense that leads the league in fewest points allowed, yards per play allowed and yards per carry allowed.
Idaho8.com
Few winning teams leads to 1 Week 17 matchup of winners
This is not exactly a winning weekend upcoming of NFL football. The Monday night matchup between Buffalo and Cincinnati is the only one in Week 17 that features two teams with winning records. That marks just the seventh time since the merger that one of the final two weeks of the season featured one or fewer matchup with winning teams, according to Sportradar. The last time it happened was in Week 16 of the 2011 season when Atlanta faced New Orleans.
Idaho8.com
Taylor Rogers joins twin Tyler on Giants, reaching 3-yr deal
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Taylor Rogers is joining twin brother Tyler as a reliever with the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract. On April 11 in San Francisco, they both pitched in the same game, with Taylor playing for San Diego at the time. It was the second time in major league history that twins pitched in the same game and the first time on opposing teams. Taylor Rogers will make $9 million next season and $12 million each in 2024 and 2025. San Francisco designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for the 32-year-old Rogers.
Idaho8.com
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17
San Francisco’s Brock Purdy has managed his way to weekly finishes of QB8, QB14, and QB13 in his three starts despite maxing out at 26 attempts and 217 yards in any of them. Tyler Allgeier is surging at just the right time. Allgeier logged a season-high 60.3% snap rate in Week 16, and he handled 18 of 29 running back carries and five of eight running back targets within the Falcons’ offense. Brandin Cooks’ Week 16 return was very promising. Cooks earned nine targets (a 31.0% target share) yet caught just four for 34 yards and a touchdown. Even with the inconsistent quarterback play of the Houston Texans, Cooks has the building blocks to be a fantasy star for those without an answer at the WR3 or FLEX position.
Idaho8.com
DeRozan scores 42 points, Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime Wednesday night. The Bulls trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter, only to pull even in the closing minute of regulation. DeRozan scored 10 in overtime, Nikola Vucevic hit a 3 in the extra period and the Bulls beat one of the NBA’s best teams after losing to one of the worst — Houston — two nights earlier. Antetokounmpo matched a season high with 45 points and set one with 20 rebounds. He also committed two turnovers in the closing seconds of regulation, and the Bucks extended their season-high losing streak to four.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Buffalo Sabres: Time, TV for 2nd game of back-to-back
Detroit Red Wings (15-11-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2) When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Detroit . ...
Idaho8.com
AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Marlins hadn’t announced the signing. The deal is contingent on Segura completing a physical. Segura is a two-time All-Star. He played for Philadelphia this season, helping the Phillies reach the World Series. He’s also been with Milwaukee, Seattle, Arizona and the Los Angeles Angels over his 11 seasons.
Comments / 0