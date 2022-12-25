ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Migrants continue waiting as Title 42 remains

TIJUANA, Mexico — The personal touches help make a tent into a home at Border Line Crisis Center, a migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. One woman, who called herself Alejandra, decorated her tent with a blanket of artist Frida Kahlo. Alejandra said it gives her strength while she waits to cross the border into San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Migrants await uncertain fate at border after SCOTUS ruling

A Trump-era pandemic health rule known as Title 42 will remain in effect after a Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday, allowing the U.S. to turn away migrants on public health grounds without providing them a hearing. This decision could have lasting consequences as courts and lawmakers continue to weigh in.
U.S. marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia

The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan, whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that securing Whelan’s release remains a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Santos faces bipartisan backlash after admitting to falsifying resume

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos is facing criticism from both sides of the aisle after he admitted Monday to falsifying portions of his resume. Rep.-elect Nick LaLota, a Republican who won the congressional seat for the Long Island district that neighbors Santos’ Third Congressional District, said in a statement Tuesday that Santos should face a “full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement.”
Nassau district attorney 'looking into' Santos’ campaign lies

A Long Island district attorney indicated Wednesday that her office was probing whether Rep.-elect George Santos committed crimes in lying about his work and educational history during his campaign for Congress. A spokesperson for Anne T. Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, said the office was “looking into the matter.”...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Ukraine foreign minister aims for February peace summit

Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday said that his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as a possible mediator, around the time of the anniversary of Russia's war. What You Need To Know. Ukraine's...

