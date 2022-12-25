Read full article on original website
Related
kauainownews.com
Emergency relief period extended in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident in waters between Maui and Big Island
With Hawaiʻi Life Flight in a transition phase as its crews come back online and it begins coming out of a “safety stand down” following the apparent accident earlier this month off the coast of Maui involving one of the company’s air medical transport aircrafts, Gov. Josh Green has extended an emergency proclamation in response.
Big Island fireworks permits are open
New Year's Eve is just around the corner; and as that time of celebration for new beginnings approaches, those on Hawai'i Island have time to plan that big event.
bigislandnow.com
Green extends emergency proclamation in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident
With Hawaiʻi Life Flight in a transition phase as its crews come back online and it begins coming out of a “safety stand down” following the apparent accident earlier this month off the coast of Maui involving one of the company’s air medical transport aircrafts, Gov. Josh Green has extended an emergency proclamation in response.
KHON2
The Hawaii State Department of Transportation Presents ” The Walk Wise Hawaii Pedestrian Safety Program”
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Department of Transportation’s “Walk Wise Hawaii Pedestrian Safety Program” discusses how parents can teach their children about traffic safety. As the Holidays continue, The Hawaii State Department of Transportation HDOT) is encouraging parents to define the roles of a “pedestrian”...
KITV.com
Na Mea Pono: three Kona moms open Hawai'i Keiki Museum
There's a new educational museum for kids in Kailua-Kona. It connects keiki to Hawai'i Island through hands-on discovery of STEAM- or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. And it's all possible because three moms saw a need and stepped up to fill it, in the form of the the Hawai'i Keiki Museum.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
Chad Blair: A Streamlined Solution To Hawaii's Chronic Housing Woes
When I was growing up in the Midwest, my maternal grandparents often visited our house pulling an Airstream trailer behind their car. For my grandparents, the trailer served as a convenient, affordable home away from home complete with kitchen, dining table, bed and bath. They traveled a lot, too, including from Texas to Kansas to Nebraska to Oklahoma to Colorado.
mauinow.com
Urgent water conservation request for West Maui
The Maui Department of Water Supply reminds all visitors and residents of West Maui to conserve water. Despite recent rainfall, department officials say source water supply is at insufficient levels to maintain the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility. The facility shut down Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 and will remain closed until source water supply reaches adequate levels to resume operations.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights
If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022
In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
SC mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across the Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in and […]
erienewsnow.com
Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii
HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That’s according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
bigislandgazette.com
Applicants Sought for District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaii Island) Per Diem Judges
The District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit is accepting applications from attorneys interested in serving as per diem judges. Applications for consideration should be submitted by February 01, 2023. An original and three copies of completed applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to:. Committee to Evaluate Qualifications...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: 2nd grader shows off his moves at school concert
Or the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. DC Update: Another big decision from the US Supreme Court.
New Jerseys Neighbors Just Banned The Sale Of These Pets
This seems pretty upsetting at first, but I think in the long run New York banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits is actually a good thing. Maybe New Jersey will adopt the idea next. I'm sure you've been there before, I know I have. You're in a pet...
Comments / 5