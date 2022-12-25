ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kauainownews.com

Emergency relief period extended in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident in waters between Maui and Big Island

With Hawaiʻi Life Flight in a transition phase as its crews come back online and it begins coming out of a “safety stand down” following the apparent accident earlier this month off the coast of Maui involving one of the company’s air medical transport aircrafts, Gov. Josh Green has extended an emergency proclamation in response.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Green extends emergency proclamation in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident

KITV.com

Na Mea Pono: three Kona moms open Hawai'i Keiki Museum

There's a new educational museum for kids in Kailua-Kona. It connects keiki to Hawai'i Island through hands-on discovery of STEAM- or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. And it's all possible because three moms saw a need and stepped up to fill it, in the form of the the Hawai'i Keiki Museum.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Urgent water conservation request for West Maui

The Maui Department of Water Supply reminds all visitors and residents of West Maui to conserve water. Despite recent rainfall, department officials say source water supply is at insufficient levels to maintain the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility. The facility shut down Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 and will remain closed until source water supply reaches adequate levels to resume operations.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights

If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022

In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
HONOLULU, HI
erienewsnow.com

Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii

HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Applicants Sought for District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaii Island) Per Diem Judges

The District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit is accepting applications from attorneys interested in serving as per diem judges. Applications for consideration should be submitted by February 01, 2023. An original and three copies of completed applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to:. Committee to Evaluate Qualifications...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: 2nd grader shows off his moves at school concert

Or the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. DC Update: Another big decision from the US Supreme Court.
HAWAII STATE

