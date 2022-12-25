Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swinging spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re so glad you decided to finish out 2022 with us. Come on in out of the cold and ring in 2023. Although I’m not sure anyone wants to hang around with us for three days, it is the final After Dark of the year. There’s no cover charge tonight and we’ll always find room for you near the stage. The show will start shortly. Don’t let any confetti get in your beverage. Bring your own bubbly.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO