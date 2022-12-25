ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, December 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Always be closing

It’s another evening here at BCB After Dark: the groovin’ get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. You’re just in time this evening. Come on in out of the cold. And maybe the rain or snow. We’re warm and dry in here. There are still some tables available. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Still in a holding pattern

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swinging spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re so glad you decided to finish out 2022 with us. Come on in out of the cold and ring in 2023. Although I’m not sure anyone wants to hang around with us for three days, it is the final After Dark of the year. There’s no cover charge tonight and we’ll always find room for you near the stage. The show will start shortly. Don’t let any confetti get in your beverage. Bring your own bubbly.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ vitreous humors

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. No news is good news, yes? Well, then, I...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Most wins by team in a season, Part 3

The Pittsburgh Pirates began 1902 with 3 straight wins at St. Louis, then won twice at home against the Reds. Then they lost their next 2 games to the Orphans, as the Cubs were known. A 7-0 triumph over the Orphans the following day tied the Pirates for first place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: 1920s edition

Chicago Cubs baseball player Sparky Adams crossing home plate and scoring during a game at Weeghman Park, Chicago, Illinois, 1922. Weeghman Park was renamed Wrigley Field in 1927. Let’s correct the obviously wrong things there first. Weeghman Park was the original name of Wrigley Field when it was built in...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Teams start making their resolutions

Welcome to Limbo Week, that weird span of time between Christmas and New Year’s where many people are off work, and business hours are a big question mark, and we stop remembering what day of the week it is. It’s also a time many baseball sites are being reflective...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Here are 5 Cubs franchise career records that are unbreakable

I suppose it should be said of sports records that all of them could be broken, theoretically, at one time or another. Some of them, though, are going to stand forever, largely because the sorts of conditions under which they were set no longer exist. The games have changed, and thus I think some Cubs franchise records will stand forever.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: They might be Giants

Happy Boxing Day to our readers from the English-speaking world outside of the United States. I think today should be a holiday everywhere. I think we need a day to recover from Christmas. And I hope everyone had a happy holiday weekend and that you celebrated the way you wanted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Here are 5 Cubs single-season records that are unbreakable

Yesterday we looked at five Cubs franchise records for an overall career with the team that I think will stand forever. Today, I present to you five single-season records that I think will remain on the record books for all time. Again, I’ve generally limited these to post-1900 team records.

