UN Security Council ‘deeply alarmed’ by Taliban restrictions on women
The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday said it was “deeply alarmed” by the ruling Taliban’s ban on women attending university or working for aid groups in Afghanistan. In moves widely condemned by the international community, the Islamist group last week ordered all local and international non-governmental...
UN halts some aid programs in Afghanistan after Taliban’s ban on female NGO workers
The United Nations announced Wednesday it has suspended some of its “time-critical” programs in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s ban on female NGO workers. In a joint statement released by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and other humanitarian groups, it warned that further activities will likely need to be paused as it cannot deliver “principled” humanitarian assistance without female aid workers.
Afghan women determined, frustrated after Taliban NGO ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Even before the Taliban barred Afghan women from working at non-governmental groups, their forces visited the office of one local organization in the capital Kabul several times to check female staff were obeying rules on dress codes and gender segregation. Already, the women in the...
Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children were circulated online. They also underscored the strained relations between the two South Asian neighbors. Police and local government officials said on Thursday the detainees will be deported to Afghanistan after serving their sentences or when the paperwork for their release is completed by their attorneys. Pakistan’s National Commission on Human Rights says at least 139 Afghan women and 165 children are among those held at a high-security jail in Karachi.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Zelenskyy made a secret phone call to Mitch McConnell urging him to pass a provision that would give Ukraine the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs: report
Zelenskyy called McConnell one day before his US visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Congress ultimately passed the provision.
Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen the commissioning of new warships and vowed to further strengthen his country’s navy. The ships commissioned on Thursday included a corvette, a minesweeper and a nuclear submarine. The Generalissimus Suvorov submarine is armed with Bulava nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles and is the latest addition to Russia’s nuclear arsenal. Another submarine of the same type, Alexander III, was launched during Thursday’s ceremony. Putin said the Russian government plans to speed up and increase the building of navy ships equipped with what he termed “the most modern weapons” and to conduct training based on Russia’s experience in Ukraine.
Kosovo Serbs to remove barricades that triggered tensions
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic says Serbs will start removing their barricades in Kosovo on Thursday in a move that deescalates tensions that triggered fears of new clashes in the Balkans. The agreement with Kosovo Serbs was reached at a late-night crisis meeting on Wednesday. It followed the release of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, whose detention triggered a major crisis that provoked international concerns. Kosovo’s prime minister criticized the court’s decision to release the former officer on house arrest. NATO-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since a 1998-99 separatist war ended with Serbia losing control over what was then one of its provinces. The U.S. and European countries have expressed concern over the situation.
Biden administration approves $180 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Biden administration has approved a potential $180 million arms sale to Taiwan amid ongoing tensions between the island and Beijing, the State Department announced Wednesday. The administration informed Congress Wednesday of its approval of the possible sale of vehicle-launched anti-tank munition-laying systems, and related equipment, to the Taipei Economic...
In Venezuela, Maduro-like Christmas toy stirs controversy
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Every year, Venezuela’s socialist government hands out thousands of Christmas presents to the nation’s poorest children. This holiday season, officials added a new item to their gift bag: An action figure that fights the U.S. and is modeled after President Nicolas Maduro. The character goes by the name of “Super Bigote” due to its thick black mustache. The Christmas giveaway has angered academics and opposition leaders. They described it as a tasteless effort to indoctrinate children in the government’s socialist ideology as Venezuela struggles to recover from years of economic recession, food shortages and hyperinflation. But many government supporters were happy to receive the toy.
11 convicted over deadly extremist attack in Ivory Coast
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Eleven people have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of an Islamic extremist attack that killed 19 people and injured dozens more on an Ivory Coast tourist beach nearly seven years ago. The killings in the resort area of Grand-Bassam by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb were the nation’s first extremist attack of its kind and one of the bloodiest in the region. The long-awaited verdict was read by Judge Charles Bini Wednesday in a packed courtroom in the capital Abidjan where the trial started in November. Since the Grand-Bassam killings, jihadi attacks in the region have spiked.
Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction. Marcos is visiting Jan. 3-5 at the head of a large business delegation. While China is a key economic partner, the sides have repeatedly feuded over China’s assertive claims to strategically important islands and waters and close U.S.-Philippine military cooperation.
Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir
NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir said government forces killed four suspected militants in a gunbattle on Wednesday. Troops intercepted a truck moving unusually on a highway in the outskirts of Jammu city and when they began searching it, gunfire came from inside the vehicle. Police said four suspected militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight while the truck driver escaped. Police said they recovered weapons from the truck and a search was underway for the driver. There was no independent confirmation of the alleged gunbattle. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.
Death toll rises and dozens remain missing after Cambodia casino fire
The death toll has risen to at least 19 and dozens of others remain missing after a fire engulfed a casino complex in Cambodia on Wednesday, according to local authorities. Another 70 people were injured in the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, a city that borders Thailand, and the death toll was expected to rise as rescuers search for victims who were trapped in the building, Banteay Meanchey province spokesman Sek Sokhom told CNN.
After court setback, migrants cling to hopes of reaching US
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — A familiar mix of disappointment, patience and determination spread among migrants on Mexico’s northern border waiting to enter the United States as they faced the reality that pandemic-era asylum limits would remain for now. Cautious optimism for an immediate opening had prevailed after a judge ordered in November that a public health rule known as Title 42 authority end Dec. 21. But the U.S. Supreme Court dashed those hopes with a 5-4 decision Tuesday to hear arguments over the policy in February and to keep it in place until they rule.
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan. His continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says in a statement that securing Whelan’s release remains a top administration priority. U.S. officials had hoped to include Whelan in a prisoner swap this month in which they traded detained WNBA star Brittney Griner for a convicted Russian arms dealer. The administration considers Whelan, like Griner, to have been wrongfully detained. The Michigan corporate security executive is jailed on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.
Pakistan court frees convicted rapist after ‘agreement’ to marry his victim
A court in Pakistan on Monday freed a convicted rapist after it was “agreed” he would marry his victim, his lawyer said, enraging rights activists who say the ruling risks normalizing sexual violence in the South Asian country. Daulat Khan, 23, was convicted in May of raping the...
Sarajevo’s agony echoes as Ukraine braces for a dark winter
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Vildana Mutevelić huddled in her apartment with her two young children and elderly cousins. They had no heat, electricity or running water as artillery shells tore the roof off their building and almost took their lives. To survive, she improvised. Mutevelić made a lamp...
