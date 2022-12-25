FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield have arrested a Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue on reports of a two vehicle crash with major injuries. Two people inside one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries.The victim's identity has not been released.During the investigation, police determined the driver of the second vehicle to be under the influence. The driver, identified as Dominic Lyons of Vallejo, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. In a statement Tuesday, police also dispelled social media rumors of a shooting connected to the incident, saying the rumors are false."While speculation is bound to happen following any tragic incident, the dissemination of misinformation like this not only frustrates the investigation but also compounds the trauma experienced by grieving friends and family," police said.It was not immediately known when Lyons would appear in court.On Wednesday, Fairfield police identified the person killed as 62-year-old Vacaville resident Henry Blank.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO