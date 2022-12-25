Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
BART investigates video of teen spraying passengers with fire extinguisher
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART police are investigating a video of a teen spraying a fire extinguisher at passengers and yelling cuss words that is circulating around social media. Posted on TikTok, the incident allegedly happened Christmas Eve. The video shows passengers begging the boy not to spray the toxic chemicals as he continually threatens them and ultimately fires the nozzle. A baby and a dog are among those targeted.
Antioch police looking for killer of teenager in park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The identity of a boy who was found shot in an Antioch park, and who later succumbed to his injuries, was released by Antioch police as they still search for his killer. Thomas Smith, 16, was from Louisiana and was in Antioch visiting family, police stated Tuesday. At 11:22 a.m. Dec. […]
Man stole vehicle with two children on Christmas night: Police
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – A 28-year-old man was arrested late Sunday after he stole a car with two children inside, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department. “Around 7:30 pm on Dec. 25, a woman called Mountain View dispatch to report that her Toyota sedan had been stolen from the […]
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old leads South San Francisco police on wild chase in stolen car
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested after leading South San Francisco police on a wild police chase in a stolen car two days after Christmas. Police said they first spotted the stolen car on Tuesday about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Radburn and King drives.
KTVU FOX 2
Remains of missing Livermore grandmother found in creek
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Police located the remains of a beloved. grandmother along the Arroyo Las Positas Creek after a month-long search for her. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is now handling the investigation to determine the cause and manner of Cindi Robinson's death, and an autopsy is pending. There are no signs of foul play or trauma, according to the sheriff's office.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch was visiting Bay Area with mother
ANTIOCH - Thomas Smith Jr. was in the Bay Area from New Orleans visiting his family days before Christmas. It was a chance for the 16-year-old high school sophomore to catch up with his aunts and cousin. But on Dec. 17, he was shot dead in a park in Antioch.
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
Person killed in Christmas Eve shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland
OAKLAND – A person was shot and killed along International Boulevard in Oakland on Christmas Eve, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. Paramedics tried to save the victim's life, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The name of the victim was not available Tuesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police are asking anyone with more information to please call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.
Stolen vehicle pursuit on I-80 in Solano County ends when spike strip deployed
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects are in custody after the California Highway Patrol Solano County division was involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit on Interstate 80 and Highway 37, the CHP confirmed to KRON4. At 9:30 a.m., the Elk Grove Police Department contacted CHP officials to request their assistance in apprehending a stolen […]
sfstandard.com
See the Crimes Each SF Police Station Handled in 2022
San Francisco’s overall crime rate this year remained below pre-pandemic levels—defying national media coverage about the city as a hellscape of unchecked drug use and theft. But some parts of the city were harder hit than others. So what crimes were more prevalent in your neighborhood in 2022?
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old mother with the murder of her two little girls. Paulesha Green-Pulliam made her first court appearance later in the afternoon on two counts of murder stemming from the Dec. 23 deaths of her daughters, 1-year-old Paragon and Justice, 5.
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill arson arrest: suspect limps away from explosion
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police have arrested a man in connection with arson at an apartment complex. Police say officers responded to the Sun Valley apartment complex on Tuesday about 9 p.m. near Contra Costa Boulevard after reports of an explosion from the first floor. When officers arrived,...
Vacaville man, 62, identified as person killed in Christmas Eve DUI crash in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield have arrested a Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue on reports of a two vehicle crash with major injuries. Two people inside one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries.The victim's identity has not been released.During the investigation, police determined the driver of the second vehicle to be under the influence. The driver, identified as Dominic Lyons of Vallejo, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. In a statement Tuesday, police also dispelled social media rumors of a shooting connected to the incident, saying the rumors are false."While speculation is bound to happen following any tragic incident, the dissemination of misinformation like this not only frustrates the investigation but also compounds the trauma experienced by grieving friends and family," police said.It was not immediately known when Lyons would appear in court.On Wednesday, Fairfield police identified the person killed as 62-year-old Vacaville resident Henry Blank.
Christmas death outside San Jose hospital being investigated
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was found outside of a hospital in San Jose on Christmas. Deputies with the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground outside the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center at […]
Woman, child found in human trafficking investigation at Rohnert Park hotel
Two victims of human trafficking, a woman and a minor, were found at a hotel in Rohnert Park last week, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
KTVU FOX 2
2 children rescued from carjacking on Christmas Day in Mountain View, man arrested
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police arrested a man for stealing a car that contained two children inside on Christmas Day. Francisco Reynoso, 28, allegedly stole a Toyota sedan around 7:30 p.m. with the 13-year-old and 7-year-old girls in the vehicle. He has since been charged with multiple felonies, including felony child endangerment, kidnappings, and carjacking.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
San Francisco woman charged in Bayview double homicide that left 2 young girls dead
SAN FRANCISCO – A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.San Francisco resident Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.Green-Pulliam was taken into custody at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.Late last Friday morning, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident,...
