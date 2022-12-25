Read full article on original website
techlunchpail.com
Scouting Report on Virginia Tech Transfer WR Addition Da'Quan Felton
Virginia Tech made some big splashes in the transfer portal in the first portion of it landing four transfers who all signed on Early Signing Day. There were plenty of headlines among that group of four as well with Old Dominion star WR Ali Jennings being the biggest name having 2,000+ receiving yards in 22 games over the past 2 seasons for ODU. He also was ranked as one of the top 10 transfers in America by On3 and an average four-star transfer among the services which drew lots of attention.
techlunchpail.com
Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee Dylan Wittke
Virginia Tech's 2023 high school class is most likely done as the Hokies signed 25 high school players plus have three-star TE Zeke Wimbush committed in a grayshirt situation where he currently would be on track to enroll in spring 2024. With the class just about done, we will take a look at each of the high school commits in this class.
techlunchpail.com
Brent Pry Re-Establishes Virginia Tech as Virginia's Flagship Football Program
One of the biggest downfalls of the Justin Fuente era was the abandonment of the Commonwealth of Virginia as top priority on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech. Yes, there were some down cycles in VA, but the Commonwealth continued to produce quality talent yet the Hokies looked heavily elsewhere often and when they did look back, they looked at a landscape in-state where lots of bridges were torched.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech WRs Coach Fontel Mines Discusses Transfer Addition Ali Jennings
Virginia Tech signed four transfers in the first signing window with none being bigger than Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings, a four-star consensus transfer who is ranked as one of the top 10 overall transfers in America by On3. Jennings had plenty of publicly known suitors with Mississippi State and...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Provides Injury Updates on Hunter Cattoor, Rodney Rice Ahead of Wake Forest Game
There are two big injury questions currently surrounding the 11-2 Virginia Tech Hokies in regards to the status of veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor and promising freshman guard Rodney Rice. Virginia Tech provided an update on the status of Cattoor in a publicly released statement while also providing a further...
techlunchpail.com
Inside Virginia Tech's 10 and 6 Duo of Mylyjael Poteat and Lynn Kidd
Part of what has enabled Virginia Tech's strong 11-2 start to the 2022-23 season is the fact that the Hokies have their deepest frontcourt in a long time with a reliable pair of backup big men in Mylyjael Poteat and Lynn Kidd. Going into the season, Mike Young was obviously...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
WSLS
2022 Recap: The top 5 Tasty Tuesday spots you viewed the most
ROANOKE, Va. – Tasty Tuesday has been going on since August of 2019, and there’s no reason to stop! We’re looking back at 2022 and the spots you viewed the most on wsls.com. Click on the highlighted places below to see their full stories!. If you have...
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WSLS
Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia Dec. 26
Thousands were without power in Central and Southwest Virginia following the winter weather storm that rolled through the Commonwealth before Christmas. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the now 2,696 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 595. Franklin County: 1,021. Bedford County: 215.
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for James William “Jimmy” Willard, Sr.
James William “Jimmy” Willard, Sr, age 65 of Princeton, West Virginia and formerly Pulaski passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born December 21, 1956 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Ivan Ray Willard, Sr and Rilah Willine Mitchell Willard. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ivan Ray Willard, Jr.
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
Franklin News Post
Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority provides update on storm restoration efforts
(WDBJ/WVWA Release) - The recent storm through our hometowns left 10-15 water line breaks that crews with the Western Virginia Water Authority are aware of and/or have already repaired. According to the company, a normal December usually has around 50 repairs for the entire month. Many of the calls have...
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
WSLS
Several crews respond to morning structure fire in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Several crews in and around Montgomery County responded to a structure fire on Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane.
