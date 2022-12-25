ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techlunchpail.com

Scouting Report on Virginia Tech Transfer WR Addition Da'Quan Felton

Virginia Tech made some big splashes in the transfer portal in the first portion of it landing four transfers who all signed on Early Signing Day. There were plenty of headlines among that group of four as well with Old Dominion star WR Ali Jennings being the biggest name having 2,000+ receiving yards in 22 games over the past 2 seasons for ODU. He also was ranked as one of the top 10 transfers in America by On3 and an average four-star transfer among the services which drew lots of attention.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee Dylan Wittke

Virginia Tech's 2023 high school class is most likely done as the Hokies signed 25 high school players plus have three-star TE Zeke Wimbush committed in a grayshirt situation where he currently would be on track to enroll in spring 2024. With the class just about done, we will take a look at each of the high school commits in this class.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Brent Pry Re-Establishes Virginia Tech as Virginia's Flagship Football Program

One of the biggest downfalls of the Justin Fuente era was the abandonment of the Commonwealth of Virginia as top priority on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech. Yes, there were some down cycles in VA, but the Commonwealth continued to produce quality talent yet the Hokies looked heavily elsewhere often and when they did look back, they looked at a landscape in-state where lots of bridges were torched.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community

First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia Dec. 26

Thousands were without power in Central and Southwest Virginia following the winter weather storm that rolled through the Commonwealth before Christmas. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the now 2,696 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 595. Franklin County: 1,021. Bedford County: 215.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
ROANOKE, VA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for James William “Jimmy” Willard, Sr.

James William “Jimmy” Willard, Sr, age 65 of Princeton, West Virginia and formerly Pulaski passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born December 21, 1956 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Ivan Ray Willard, Sr and Rilah Willine Mitchell Willard. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ivan Ray Willard, Jr.
PRINCETON, WV
WSLS

Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Rt 219 open after severe accident

UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WSLS

Several crews respond to morning structure fire in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Several crews in and around Montgomery County responded to a structure fire on Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

