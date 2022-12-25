Virginia Tech made some big splashes in the transfer portal in the first portion of it landing four transfers who all signed on Early Signing Day. There were plenty of headlines among that group of four as well with Old Dominion star WR Ali Jennings being the biggest name having 2,000+ receiving yards in 22 games over the past 2 seasons for ODU. He also was ranked as one of the top 10 transfers in America by On3 and an average four-star transfer among the services which drew lots of attention.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO