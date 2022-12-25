Read full article on original website
Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas
Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire at a motel in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. The call came in before 11 a.m. for the 1200 block of S. Main Street in South Greensburg. Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene heavy fire was coming from...
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
Fire breaks out at South Greensburg motel
No one was hurt Thursday when a fire broke out at the Knights Inn in South Greensburg, leaving several rooms damaged. Fire Chief Matt White said everyone was able to escape from the rooms adjoining the one that had the most fire damage. “When I arrived, there was heavy fire...
wtae.com
$40,000 worth of rescue tools stolen from Hopewell Township Fire Department
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a week later and no arrests have been made after life-saving tools were taken from a Beaver County fire department. Jon Cochran is the Assistant Chief of EMS and Rescue at the Hopewell Township Fire Department, where the equipment was taken. He said the...
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November has been released back into the wild. (Video Credit: Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Station) A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November...
butlerradio.com
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
butlerradio.com
One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash
At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Meadville Searching for Missing Woman
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are asking for the public's help to find a missing person. Kelli Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough, was last known to be at her work, which is Embassy Health Care on Park Ave. Ext. in West Mead Township, at 10 a.m. Dec. 28, troopers said.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
Woman arrested after Christmas morning robbery in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington police say they were in the right place at the right time on Christmas morning when they saw a woman breaking into a home. A 911 call from from a home on Broad Street early Christmas morning said a woman held another woman at knifepoint and robbed her.
Family remembers hunter who died in tragic accident in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is mourning one of their own after a tragic accident near their Derry Township home.Paul Berger died Tuesday after he apparently fell in the woods, a place he spent so much of his life. Berger, a successful business owner, was apparently out checking his game traps when he's believed to have slipped on ice and fallen down a steep embankment along the Loyalhanna River.As a contractor, his work was well-known and appreciated. Berger spent a lot of his time with his family. They issued a statement over his loss saying, in part, that Berger was an amazing man who put others before himself in everything he did. He had a passion for life and always did the right thing in the right way, his family said.The statement also pointed out Berger's love of the outdoors, saying nature and the outdoors, "It is my church. Paul saw God in nature, his family and in others, and he will be beyond missed by all."Berger leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren he adored.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
wccsradio.com
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
St. Elizabeth in Youngstown deals with water main break
St. Elizabeth Health Center in downtown Youngstown experienced a water main break over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with Mercy Health.
Lawrenceville hair salon vandalized on Christmas Day, police investigating
PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Lawrenceville hair salon checked her security cameras on Christmas morning and notice shattered glass everywhere. She ended up spending most of her holiday at work, cleaning up and speaking with police. Melissa Altenbaugh, owner of Swank Hair Studio in Lawrenceville, said a quick...
