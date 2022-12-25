ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sunbury, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas

Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Tribune-Review

Fire breaks out at South Greensburg motel

No one was hurt Thursday when a fire broke out at the Knights Inn in South Greensburg, leaving several rooms damaged. Fire Chief Matt White said everyone was able to escape from the rooms adjoining the one that had the most fire damage. “When I arrived, there was heavy fire...
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide

The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
butlerradio.com

One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash

At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police in Meadville Searching for Missing Woman

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are asking for the public's help to find a missing person. Kelli Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough, was last known to be at her work, which is Embassy Health Care on Park Ave. Ext. in West Mead Township, at 10 a.m. Dec. 28, troopers said.
MEADVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family remembers hunter who died in tragic accident in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is mourning one of their own after a tragic accident near their Derry Township home.Paul Berger died Tuesday after he apparently fell in the woods, a place he spent so much of his life. Berger, a successful business owner, was apparently out checking his game traps when he's believed to have slipped on ice and fallen down a steep embankment along the Loyalhanna River.As a contractor, his work was well-known and appreciated. Berger spent a lot of his time with his family. They issued a statement over his loss saying, in part, that Berger was an amazing man who put others before himself in everything he did. He had a passion for life and always did the right thing in the right way, his family said.The statement also pointed out Berger's love of the outdoors, saying nature and the outdoors, "It is my church. Paul saw God in nature, his family and in others, and he will be beyond missed by all."Berger leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren he adored.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
BIG RUN, PA
wccsradio.com

FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

