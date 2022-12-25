ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Parts of Mass. wake up to a white Christmas due to ocean-effect

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzshI_0juF1De600

Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts were waking up to snowy sight outside their windows this morning.

Martha’s Vineyard and many Cape Cod communities, have received several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers.

The Falmouth area had nearly 2 inches of snow, and Nantucket came in at an inch

Martha’s Vineyard however, has a whopping 7.5 inches!

A white Christmas occurs when there is more than an inch of snow on the ground of Christmas.

Mashpee and Sandwich also joined Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard with a white Christmas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston, MA
