The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan amid the rising military threat from China.The department on Wednesday said the Volcano system and all related equipment would cost an estimated $180 million.It’s capable of scattering anti-tank and anti-personnel mines from either a ground vehicle or helicopter, the type of weapon some experts believe Taiwan needs more of to dissuade or repel a potential Chinese invasion.To advertise that threat, China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island it claims is...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO