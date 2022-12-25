ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Fayetteville

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

Watch as fire crews put out a fire on Christmas morning in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a fire at 7:13 a.m. on a multi-use building, according to Chief Travis Boudrey.

The structure fire became a three-alarm fire according to Cpt. Keller with the Fayetteville Fire Department. This means that close to 40 first responders responded in some capacity, including five fire engines and three ladder trucks.

The fire happened on 241 Spring St., according to Keller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nozmq_0juF18Ji00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4fVR_0juF18Ji00

The fire department started with an “aggressive interior attack” but firefighters were forced into a defensive attack, according to a Facebook post . As of 11:50 a.m. crews were still in defensive mode.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZ5Cg_0juF18Ji00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqOuh_0juF18Ji00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F54fl_0juF18Ji00

There are no known injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown. Watch the clip below to see the impact of the fire.

KNWA/FOX24 is working to get the latest details on this ongoing story.

5NEWS

Fire at Rogers senior living facility caused by cigarette, fire chief says

ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500 block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers on Wednesday. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to an alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor. No injuries have been reported and there is little smoke damage, officials say.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas

HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Loss of water pressure leads to boil order in Hackett

HACKETT, Ark. — Hackett Waterworks customers in Sebastian County are under a boil water order beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28. This comes after freezing temperatures caused water pressure loss, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The City of Hackett and Sebastian Lake are under the boil order. It's...
HACKETT, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Driving to Noel, Missouri? Expect delays on Route 59

NOEL, Mo. — Drivers in McDonald County on Missouri Route 59 can expect traffic delays and more as a road project begins in the coming days. Crews with West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC, will work to stabilize the streambank and make sidewalk improvements along Elk River beginning the week of January 3rd, MoDOT said.
NOEL, MO
koamnewsnow.com

House fire in Bella Vista claims a life

BELLA VISTA, Ark — Early Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, Bella Vista Fire A-Shift were alerted to structure fire in their city. One person was rescued from the home but a second was located deceased. The residence on Hope Drive was about 60% involved as firefighters arrived to the...
BELLA VISTA, AR
KHBS

Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
FORT SMITH, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 12/18

William Bivins of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 18 at 8:25 p.m. and released on signature bond December 19 at 4:12 p.m. Bivins was charged with Domestic Battering in the Third Degree – Purposely. Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:
GREENWOOD, AR
