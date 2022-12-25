Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Fayetteville

Watch as fire crews put out a fire on Christmas morning in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a fire at 7:13 a.m. on a multi-use building, according to Chief Travis Boudrey.

The structure fire became a three-alarm fire according to Cpt. Keller with the Fayetteville Fire Department. This means that close to 40 first responders responded in some capacity, including five fire engines and three ladder trucks.

The fire happened on 241 Spring St., according to Keller.

The fire department started with an “aggressive interior attack” but firefighters were forced into a defensive attack, according to a Facebook post . As of 11:50 a.m. crews were still in defensive mode.







There are no known injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown. Watch the clip below to see the impact of the fire.

KNWA/FOX24 is working to get the latest details on this ongoing story.

