ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Appears to Close Door on Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. This Season

By David Moore, Dallas Morning News
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game

It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!

The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy