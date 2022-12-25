Jerry Jones Appears to Close Door on Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. This Season

Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causesAsh JurbergDallas, TX
5 Best Taco Places in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
More than 77,000 Texas households were left without power following icy temperatures and strong windsVictorTexas State
These are the most read Dallas articles of 2022Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against KnicksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Pollard OUT Again; Cowboys Have Emergency Plan
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game.'' ... But there is a contingency plan at the Titans ... just in case.
Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn to Broncos as Hackett Fired?
Dan Quinn to Denver to replace the fired coach Hackett? What happens with Quinn if he and the Super Bowl-minded Cowboys “finish their business”?
Judge orders Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to paternity test
North Texas woman alleges Jerry Jones is her biological father
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game
It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
WATCH: Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory Suspended by NFL
The Broncos’ Randy Gregory - a Cowboys ex - was seen throwing punches at Rams guard Obay Aboushi just minutes after the final whistle of the Rams blowout win.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Cowboys Signing T.Y. Hilton Smarter Move Than OBJ - Here's Why
T.Y. Hilton reveals how he has helped the development of Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. ... and we demonstrate why Hilton is already a better move than OBJ would've been.
NFL Hall of Famer believes Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement
Head injuries and the NFL are synonymous, at this point. Many players who’ve played the game of football for as long as the professionals do have suffered some type of hit to the head that was or should’ve been diagnosed as a concussion. For Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua...
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causes
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'is contact by Terrell Owens, 49, about potential comeback'
Amid the Dallas Cowboys' reported interest in free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., former team receiver Terrell Owens has reportedly reached out to owner Jerry Jones about rejoining the team.
Kyler Murray's negativity 'starting to get to people'
The Arizona Cardinals have had an extremely disappointing season. They are 4-11 and have lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the rest of the season and likely part of the 2023 season following a torn ACL. There might be sweeping changes in the coaching staff and front office. But Murray appears...
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could catch a break against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
Terrell Owens Runs Reverse: Rips Dak Prescott, But Now Wants Cowboys Tryout
Terrell Owens recently said the Cowboys don’t have a “good quarterback” in Dak Prescott. But our scoop has him now humming a different tune.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Terrell Owens Calls Jerry Jones Seeking Tryout
Cowboys ex Terrell Owens, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, wants to play in the NFL again and become the oldest player to do so.
BREAKING: Panthers Sign CB Josh Norman
Carolina welcomes back a familiar face to the secondary.
Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!
The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
Cowboys 'Dynamite': CeeDee Lamb Top 3 WR in NFL?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb produced a sensational performance against the Philadelphia Eagles as he has taken the WR1 role with both hands.
'We Don't Care!' Cowboys Dak Prescott On Odd Titans Playoff Race
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't bothering with what the Tennessee Titans are doing this week, as instead he is focusing on gaining momentum for the playoffs.
Cowboys Roast Eagles For 'Stealing' Salvation Army Kettle TD Celebration - VIDEO
DeVonta Smith ended up on the Dallas Cowboys' naughty list after he went after an Arlington icon.
