Pittsburgh, PA

Franco Harris Tribute Fumble: NFL Network Cuts To Commercial During Ceremony For “Immaculate Reception” Legend

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
NFL Network’s coverage of the halftime ceremony for the late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was anything but immaculate.

Just as the “Immaculate Reception” star’s video tribute was announced to the roaring Acrisure Stadium crowd, the cable net opted to cut away for an Intel ad.

Franco Harris Dies: Hall Of Famer Who Caught "The Immaculate Reception" & Won 4 Super Bowls Was 72

'Sunday Night Football' Sacks Scheduled L.A. Rams-L.A. Chargers Game On January 1 In Favor Of Steelers-Ravens

NFL Delays Titans-Texans Kickoff In Tennessee Because Of Winter Storm

Steelers owner Art Rooney II was on the field with Franco Harris’ widow, Dana, and son, Dok, when the PA voice announced, “Please turn your attention to the video board as we celebrate Franco Harris.” The camera focused on the newly retired No. 32 in the stadium — but instead, NFL Network turned its attention to the Bottom Line.

The Hall of Fame running back who helped fuel the Steelers’ 1970s dominance was having his jersey number retired in what was planned as a joyous celebration around the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception — which was voted the Greatest Play in NFL History three years ago. His is only the third number to be retired in the team’s 90-year history, and the first for an offensive player.

When coverage returned from the commercial break, there was no mention on the on-field ceremony, and the network aired highlights from other NFL games.

It was an inelegant decision, and Twitter — as would be expected — erupted with disgust at the slight for Harris, a four-time Steelers Super Bowl and nine-time Pro Bowler. “Absolutely pathetic job by @nflnetwork going to commercial during Franco Harris tribute,” one guy wrote. Noted another, “They literally waited until the announcer said to “watch this tribute”, faded to black, aaaand went to commercial.”

The ceremony had been planned for months, with Harris expected to join Rooney on the field during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders — whose 1970s Oakland iteration was the victim of the Immaculate Reception in December 1972. The play at the end of the divisional championship playoff game sent the Steelers to their first AFC Championship game.

Comments / 104

Marlene
3d ago

NFL Network advertised it all day. All fans got was Immaculate Deception from them. Can't believe they did this to all of Franco's fans.

Reply(2)
52
Ruth Alford
3d ago

I am so angry for them doing that they owe a public apology to the Harris family, & all Steelers fans. they should not be allowed to broadcast anymore games ever or until they apologize and show this on TV at no cost to any one. You can not tell me they do not have the money to do this .

Reply(6)
36
Donna Comeaux
2d ago

we had to listen to the Tom Brady divorce drama everyday on damn near every sport channel but you can't let this tribute play in it's entirety?!! very disrespectful of a man that was more than football

Reply
16
 

Deadline

Fox News Ignores Joe Biden’s Christmas Address As POTUS Pleads For Poison Politics To End This Holiday Season

“I sincerely hope this holiday season will drain the poison that has infected our politics, and set us against one another,” an optimistic President Joe Biden said this afternoon in a Christmas address to the nation. However, if the politically nimble Democrat in the White House hoped to break through the echo chamber of our national discourse, Fox News Channel burst that wish. While CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the usual cable suspects carried POTUS’ speech live, the Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet played Scrooge and ignored the whole thing. Focusing on topics like the crisis at the southern border and the...
Deadline

Celebrity-Backed Bail Organization Shutters After Releasing Man Who Went On To Shoot Waiter

UPDATED with statement from The Bail Project: A bail reform group, backed by celebrities including Danny Glover, John Legend and Richard Branson, has shut down its Las Vegas chapter after helping to release a man who went on to shoot and nearly kill a Las Vegas waiter. Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, who had been arrested in November 2021 for burglary and theft, had been released by The Bail Project after it paid his $3,000 bail. Six days later, Gaston-Anderson allegedly opened fire in a Las Vegas restaurant, shooting waiter Chengyan Wang eleven times, nearly killing him. Wang is now suing The Bail Project,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

The NFL World wasn't very happy with how Cris Collinsworth treated Tom Brady on Sunday night. The Bucs beat the Cardinals in overtime on Sunday evening. Tom Brady and Co. didn't look very good through four quarters, but ultimately, they were able to pull out a victory. Many NFL fans...
TMZ.com

Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis

Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers fans, community say a final farewell to Franco Harris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A picture of Franco Harris was displayed on the digital billboard on the side of Acrisure Stadium.Below that sign, fans lined up to say their final goodbyes to the legendary running back who died on Dec. 20, 2022. Tuesday's public visitation hosted a steady stream of people from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Michael Bertsch, communications manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers, couldn't give an exact number of visitors but estimated the total to be in the thousands.Howard Stuvaints of Homewood was the first person in line. He said he showed up around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday."Seventy-two years of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Prominent Reporter's Family

The NFL world has taken to social media to pray for a longtime reporter's family. Jane Slater, best known for covering the Dallas Cowboys for NFL Network, revealed that her mother is battling stage four cancer. She was able to enjoy Christmas with her family and is hoping to have more special moments.
The Spun

Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker

The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
