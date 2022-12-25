Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
Matt Hardy Reveals Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up on Wrestlers
AEW star Matt Hardy reflected on what it was like to work for Vince McMahon, someone who was so unpredictable, during a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy even remembered seeing stars who were “quit on” by McMahon because he didn’t like the way they threw punches in the ring.
Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Has the Highest “Wrestling IQ”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed various topics on his podcast, including who he believes has the highest “wrestling IQ” in the business. Angle said, “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.
Seth Rollins Explains Why He and Becky Lynch Missed Monday’s WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was having trouble getting around prior to the 2022 post-Christmas holiday tour. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss were among the WWE stars who were unable to attend the show on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio. Rollins informed a follower on Twitter...
Photos: Mandy Rose Poses For Christmas 2022 and Shares a Message With Fans
Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
Molly Holly Recalls How She Began Her Career With WCW
During a “K&S WrestleFest” appearance in the late 1990s, two-time WWE Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recalled juggling her full-time telemarketing job with wrestling on the independent circuit. She said, “Lanny [Poffo] told ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, ‘This girl, Nora, is really nice,...
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Why He Refused to Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what was billed as his retirement match on July 31st, 2022. Due to their memorable rivalry, it was initially speculated that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat would be a part of the match.
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out About Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair during an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He said, “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
Deonna Purrazzo 'In Awe' Of Matches From Fellow Impact Wrestling Star
Deonna Purrazzo has built up an impressive resume in Impact Wrestling since signing with the company in 2020. "The Virtuosa" cemented herself in historic fashion, racking up two Knockouts Championship reigns, tallying up 343 days in the latter reign. With her dominant second run, Purrazzo became the second-longest Knockouts Champion, just behind Taya Valkyrie.
NJPW Makes KOPW Championship Match Official For New Year’s Dash
At New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th, The New Japan Ranbo will be contested during the kickoff show to determine who will qualify to win the 2023 KOPW Championship Title. NJPW has confirmed that the final four wrestlers of the New Japan Ranbo will meet on January...
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
WWE Officially Announces Pitch Black Match for the 2023 Royal Rumble
Following a commercial advertising a Pitch Black match for next month’s WWE Royal Rumble, the company has officially announced the first-ever match. As PWMania.com previously reported, a Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered, with one source in the company believing it was for Bray Wyatt.
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence on WWE Release
Mandy Rose has broken her silence on her firing from WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion posted on Instagram for the first time since her release in early December. The post shows Rose wearing Christmas-theme lingerie while sending a message to her fans. "Merry Christmas to all!" Rose wrote in...
WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
Josh Alexander Set to Break WWE Superstar’s Major Impact Wrestling Record
On Wednesday, January 4, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will reach a significant milestone in his title reign. Alexander’s current title reign will reach 257 days on January 4, making him the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history. Alexander recently surpassed AJ Styles’ 211-day reign. Robert Roode currently...
Update on Santos Escobar Following Injury Scare at WWE MSG Live Event
Following an injury scare at Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Santos Escobar is reportedly doing fine. In a ladder match against Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston on Monday’s show, GUNTHER successfully defended his title. Escobar was knocked to the ground at one point when Kingston hit a stomp off the ladder. Escobar immediately hit the ground after the two fell awkwardly to the ground. After the referee displayed the dreaded “X” signal, officials at the ringside attended to Escobar right away. Later, with aid from WWE Producer Jamie Noble, the Legado del Fantasma leader left to the back.
Eric Bischoff Speaks Out About Ric Flair’s Heat With Him, Their Backstage Fight in 2003, More
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about Ric Flair, Conrad Thompson, Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, MJF in AEW, CM Punk, and a variety of other subjects. Bischoff stated the following about Ric Flair’s feelings for him:. “That’s a weird one. Six months ago, I was...
WWE Files to Trademark Five Interesting Phrases
WWE has applied to trademark five motivating phrases. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE applied to trademark the following phrases on December 23:. * All Heart All In. * Inspire The Impossible. * From Dreams To Destiny. * Desire. Determination. Destiny. * Where The Stars...
Cody Rhodes Hints at Major Plans During WWE RAW Appearance
Cody Rhodes made an appearance on WWE RAW this week in a segment that was inserted into the “The Absolute Best of 2022” broadcast. Rhodes discussed returning to make an “opportunity happen” and the “one thing” that “has to be done.”. Rhodes’ words...
