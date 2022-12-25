Raducanu spends Christmas in Singapore with training continuing ahead of Australian Open: "Nice to switch off and explore the fun things

Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
Chris Evert sends congratulations to Svitolina and Monfils on first Christmas as a family
Chris Evert congratulated Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina on their first Christmas as a family, a positive after a very long and exhausting year for the duo. 2022 was a tricky year for Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina but it finished on a very high note as they celebrated their first Christmas as a family. Monfils started the year extremely well in Australia but dealt with several injuries throughout the year. He did not play since the US Open stretch but hopes to get back to a good level in 2023.
Novak Djokovic: Still no hard feelings over Australian deportation
Novak Djokovic has reiterated earlier comments that he bears no hard feelings on his return to Australia after his visa cancellation and subsequent deportation in January.
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
Navratilova on Osaka's tennis decline: "Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything"
Martina Navratilova feels that outside forces have a great impact on Naomi Osaka and influenced how her career transpired in the last two years. Osaka used to be a force in tennis but that changed in the past two years as she did not play that regularly. She dealt with injuries, mental health problems and all sorts of stuff that wasn't a factor until recently. Now she looks to return to the top but she's busy with many other interests that take away time from tennis.
ATP Tour, PacificPine Sports Partner to Create Officially Licensed Tennis Development Centres in China & Hong Kong
The ATP Tour announced today a new partnership with PacificPine Sports (PPS) to create a range of world-class ATP-licensed tennis centres in China and Hong Kong. The multi-year partnership, which begins in 2023, is an exciting opportunity for the ATP to engage with junior tennis players and young fans locally, expand opportunities in the sport, and for ATP Coach members to share their expert knowledge with players in a fast-growing region.
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios has the ‘weapons to win’ the Australian Open says defending champion Rafael Nadal. The Australian number one enjoyed his best season in 2022, winning the Australian Open doubles tournament and reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Nadal, as captain of the Spain side, was...
Australian Open announces AUD 76.5 million prize money pool, up 3.4 percent from 2022
Tennis Australia announced on Thursday that the prize money pool for the 2023 Australian Open will be AUD 76.5 million, a 3.4 percent increase from the 2022 edition. Singles champions at the Australian Open will walk away with a prize money cheque of AUD 2,975,000 while the runner-up will earn AUD 1,625,000.
"Never had a Christmas like this before" - Genie Bouchard has a unique holiday experience in Dubai
Eugenie Bouchard's team brought a plum cake for her on the occasion of Christmas, a gesture that overwhelmed the tennis star. The Canadian, who did not skip practice on December 25, is currently in Dubai, where she participated in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League exhibition tournament. She was part of Team Kites, the other members of the team being World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sania Mirza, and the new sensation Holger Rune.
