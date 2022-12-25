Read full article on original website
Related
US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China threat
The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan amid the rising military threat from China.The department on Wednesday said the Volcano system and all related equipment would cost an estimated $180 million.It’s capable of scattering anti-tank and anti-personnel mines from either a ground vehicle or helicopter, the type of weapon some experts believe Taiwan needs more of to dissuade or repel a potential Chinese invasion.To advertise that threat, China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island it claims is...
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a massive Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia launched over...
Fallen colossus: USSR's terror, triumphs began 100 years ago
MOSCOW — (AP) — With its brutality, technological accomplishments and rigid ideology, the Soviet Union loomed over the world like an immortal colossus. It led humankind into outer space, exploded the most powerful nuclear weapon ever, and inflicted bloody purges and cruel labor camps on its own citizens while portraying itself as the vanguard of enlightened revolution.
Aspen Daily News
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
Comments / 0