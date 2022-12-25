Read full article on original website
Pretty Woman Actor Irritating His New York Neighbors
Richard Gere has really done it this time. The town of Bedford, New York may not have the best cell phone service and the Golden Globe award-winning actor is trying to solve this problem. As the co-owner of the Bedford Post Inn, he has offered land on the property to erect a cell tower. The 130-foot-tall structure would solve some problems for the area, but not without creating others.
New York State Police Say This Man Stole $500 Worth Of Groceries
One New York Man decided to give himself a super discount on his groceries, by walking out of the store with a cart full of unpaid food. New York State Police are searching for the man in the photos below. The incident happened on October 5, 2022, just before 9...
Cat Who Went Missing in New York 10 Years Ago Found
Cats are known for being very independent, and sometimes they'll just make their own rules. But not all cats can survive in the wild. One can only imagine what a young cat would face outdoors in a congested area on an everyday basis. One family in New York had probably...
Early Addition: New Yorkers are stiffing the people who bring them food
Because service industry workers are everyday heroes and deserve more money, here are your early links: The Brooklyn Bridge port-a-potties are still standing, the Bronx is the greenest borough, embracing vastness is the move, and more. [ more › ]
Escaped puppy crosses Hudson River from New York to New Jersey
A puppy that escaped from his owner in New York was seen entering the Hudson River and was later rescued when he was discovered hiding under a New Jersey pier.
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
Hudson Valley Company Lands Spot on Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’
A Hudson Valley company's delicious treat is selling out thanks to Oprah Winfrey. Santa's not the only one who keeps a well-organized list this time of year. Every holiday season, Oprah announces her "Favorite Things." It's the celebrity's own list of her most beloved gift items. As always, many of the companies on Oprah's list are small businesses. And this year, one of them is right here in the Hudson Valley.
Latest Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanent Closing Announced
This week has come word of yet another closure within the previously announced plan to shutter 150 underperforming locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Silive.com, DailyFreeman.com, Google.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.
End 2022 By Becoming A Millionaire Here In New York State
If you want to end 2022 on a high note, and begin 2023 as a millionaire, all you need to do is buy some of these 59 New York Lottery scratch off tickets with the top prize of over a million dollars on store shelves. There are million dollar grand...
Are You Sporting New York’s Most Popular Tattoo?
Has it seemed like lately more of your friends are asking for recommendations for tattoo ideas and stellar local tattoo artists? It’s definitely not your imagination because they are!. It’s almost like once we stepped out of the pandemic, New Yorkers decided the time was right to do so...
Can You Spot The Hudson Valley in HBO’s White House Plumbers Trailer?
Hollywood on the Hudson is getting some serious screen time on HBO in 2023. Last week, HBO shared the trailer to 'White House Plumbers.' It may sound familiar to you since it was filmed all over the Hudson Valley back in 2021. Not only that, but it turned out some big celebrity sightings around the Hudson Valley.
Giant Sinkhole Shuts Down Popular Park in the Hudson Valley [PICS]
Sinkholes were never too common across New York state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials which can cause the earth to suddenly cave in. Usually, the largest sinkholes though are still mainly found in states like Florida and Texas in the south.
Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside
If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience. “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
