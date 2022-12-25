Read full article on original website
Post Register
Chargers' Ekeler 'going fantasy crazy' with NFL-best 16 TDs
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs. With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase.
Post Register
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons.
Post Register
Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half
DETROIT (AP) — Orlando’s Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
Post Register
Cowboys kick off Week 17 as huge road favorites at Titans
Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas.
Post Register
Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov....
Post Register
Seattle's Lockett back catching passes, could play vs. Jets
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett was back catching passes and participating in the Seattle Seahawks walkthrough on Wednesday barely a week after having surgery to stabilize a broken bone in his left hand. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to participate without significant discomfort and both...
Post Register
Jaguars playing starters at Texans, going 'full steam ahead'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game. So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston on Sunday, a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances.
Post Register
Jets' White feeling good, ready for 'tremendous opportunity'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone was flooded the past two weeks with texts from his friends with silly internet memes featuring “doctors” who could clear the New York Jets quarterback to play. Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” was a popular pick. So was Dr....
Post Register
49ers DE Nick Bosa making run at records, awards
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As the sacks and pressures keep piling up each week and the records and awards get closer to reality, Nick Bosa feels like a shooter who can't miss. The San Francisco 49ers' star edge rusher has been in quite a zone this year, leading...
Post Register
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who...
Post Register
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
Post Register
Boutte to declare for NFL draft as LSU preps for Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte has reconsidered his recent decision remain to remain with the Tigers in 2023 and will instead declare for the NFL draft. Boutte's announcement on a verified social media account Wednesday night came hours after coach Brian Kelly announced that Boutte wasn’t available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, but was still enrolled for the spring semester.
Post Register
Gregory, Aboushi won't serve 1-game suspensions for fighting
NEW YORK (AP) — Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi won’t serve a one-game suspension for fighting in Sunday’s game. Both players appealed their suspensions and instead will pay a fine. NFL hearing officer Derrick Brooks overturned Gregory’s punishment on...
Post Register
Jonathan Huberdeau breaks tie in 3rd, Flames beat Kraken 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago. Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed.
Rose Bowl Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Utah
Penn State and Utah are two teams heading to the Rose Bowl with some similar storylines and traits. Utah will enter the game as the Pac-12 champion while Penn State finished in third place in its division. But both teams have accumulated 10 wins this season, some certainly more noteworthy than others. And both teams will be missing some key players on both sides of the football for the Rose Bowl. Who has the edge? Utah is considered a slight favorite in Pasadena, but most would tell you this is a fairly balanced matchup. Here is a look at how the...
Post Register
Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions.
Post Register
Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson's head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it.
Post Register
Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. He then...
