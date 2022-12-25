ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bah humbug: These states have the least Christmas spirit, report finds

By Addy Bink, Sara Rizzo, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCD41_0juEzZ9400

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) – The Christmas lights may be across the U.S., but it isn’t all merry and bright in some states, a new report suggests.

After reviewing multiple metrics across two main categories — Christmas-themed online activity over the last year and Christmas-related cultural markers — GetCenturyLink ranked each state based on how much they seem to love — or hate — Christmas.

The telecommunications dealer reviewed metrics like Google searches for Christmas movies, Google shopping trends for wrapping paper and ornaments, tweets about Christmas, the number of tree farms per capita, and charitable giving during the last documented tax year.

Based on their findings, researchers determined Washington, D.C. has the least Christmas spirit. The District of Columbia has now been at the bottom of the list for three consecutive years.

4 festive cocktails and some holiday advice for home bartenders

After the District of Columbia was Alabama, which fell two spots from 48th in 2021 and nearly 40 spots from 11th in 2020.

Here are the 10 states with the least Christmas spirit, according to GetCenturyLink:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. New York
  5. Mississippi
  6. Wyoming
  7. Nevada
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Virginia
  10. Florida

This year, the most Christmas-spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked 2nd this year, up from 16th last year, and Utah ranked 3rd, up from 7th.

Here are the 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Utah
  4. West Virginia
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Ohio
  7. Kentucky
  8. Indiana
  9. New Jersey
  10. Delaware

Overall, states throughout the Great Lakes region had the most Christmas spirit while those toward the south and into the plains had less.

What is the problem with fruitcake?

According to the report, Vermont, which ranked among the top 15 states with the most Christmas spirit, has the most Christmas tree farms per capita in the United States. Oregon, despite its poor overall ranking, has the second-highest number of farms per capita.

When it comes to tax-deductible charitable giving, a metric considered in this report, California ranks first, followed by Texas and New York. The report said Vermont ranks first for the most tweets about Christmas and Delaware ranks second.

You can view the full report at GetCenturyLink’s official site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Woman finds body in yard, death labeled suspicious

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a body was found in a yard on the north side of unincorporated El Paso County, northeast of Monument, on Monday, Dec. 26. According to EPSO, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, a woman living in the 20000 block of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
WSYR NewsChannel 9

What Christmas was like the year you were born

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the […]
News Channel Nebraska

Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day

For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one. That year, Catalina's father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents' home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around, and Catalina and...
TENNESSEE STATE
KXRM

Man found dead in car on I-25 identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man whose body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass has been identified, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas. The coroner has […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Multiple arrests after 5-hour SWAT call in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested multiple people on Christmas Eve after a man and woman stole a victim’s purse, fled in a stolen car, and a standoff ensued at an apartment complex southeast of Belmont. According to a press release from PPD, around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers responded to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Two arrested after harassment call

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two people after a call for service revealed drugs in the home. According to CSPD on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 3:50 p.m. officers were called to Hatch Circle near East Woodman Road and North Union Boulevard, about a harassment call for service. Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Bringing the North Pole to Southern Colorado

(CASCADE, Colo.) —Starting in the month of May, the North Pole Colorado Santa’s Workshop welcomes visitors of all ages. The amusement park has been serving the community for over 66 years, opening its doors in June of 1956. “This actually came to be to the Pikes Peak region because a similar park opened in Lake […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man allegedly killed by roommate identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was allegedly killed by his roommate On Dec. 18, 37-year-old Martin Rodarte, of Colorado Springs, was discovered dead in his home near the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard. The coroner’s office has yet to determine the cause […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo

UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Dec. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WBEC AM

Is It Illegal in Massachusetts to Hang Christmas Lights on Your Car?

The holiday season is in full force. Whether your holiday shopping, drinking Eggnog or Hot Cocoa, watching holiday movies by a warm fire, or most importantly, decorating your home for our Light Up the Berkshires contest. But how about decorating your car? I know I've seen deer antlers and red noses on people's vehicles but what about actual Christmas lights?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KXRM

Troopers investigate fatal crash near Kit Carson

(CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning on Dec. 24. The crash occurred on Highway 40 near mile point 441, which is approximately four miles west of Kit Carson in Cheyenne County, shortly before 6 a.m. CSP said that a 2014 […]
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Full call out of snow crews in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they have a full call out of ice and snow equipment Wednesday night, Dec. 28, and that crews will continue to canvas roads throughout the night and into the morning. The City said the full call out was focused on the north, west and east portions […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Several hospitalized after crash on Constitution Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized several individuals with moderate to serious injuries Saturday night on Dec. 24. Shortly after 11:20 p.m., a 2016 Jeep Compass was turning left from eastbound Highway 24 onto Constitution Avenue, according to CSP. The driver of the Jeep failed to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy