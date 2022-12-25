Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Blasted By “All I Want For Christmas” Co-Writer
The singer’s former co-writer called out the star for allegedly claiming that she wrote the hit song alone. Mariah Carey has had much success with her 12-time platinum holiday single “All I Want For Christmas.” MC was recently called out by the song’s co-writer Walter Afanasieff after celebrating the record’s 21 million streams on Spotify.
Diddy & Dana Tran Take Photos With Baby Love Sean Combs
She’s only a few months old, but Love Sean Combs already has a full head of dark hair on her head. Big families are obviously in style this year. Though he’s already a father of six, Diddy was proud to announce earlier this month that he welcomed a new child. The majority of his kids were born to the late Kim Porter. However, the latest arrival belongs to 28-year-old Dana Tran.
Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears Discussing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back tears while explaining how she’s been co-parenting with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while discussing Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday. The two are currently co-parenting their four children. “I had the best dad,” Kardashian said....
Yung Joc Shaves His Head Following Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict
The Atlanta native stays true to his word and shaved his head after he promised to do so if Tory Lanez was found to be guilty. The world is continuing to react to Tory Lanez being found guilty in his trial against Megan thee Stallion late last week. Unfortunately for...
Diddy’s New Baby Girl Is Unbelievably Beautiful: Photos
Congratulations to Puff and the little one’s mother, Dana Tran. Diddy loves all of his children, there’s no denying that. The youngest addition to his family has been getting an extra amount of attention lately. She’s been making headlines all month long, despite not even being able to walk yet.
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Calls Her & Blueface Broke
The 22-year old entertainer’s brother slammed her and Blueface in a Tik Tok video. Chrisean Rock’s family is not happy about her relationship with Blueface. The 22-year old entertainer’s brother took to Instagram to blast his sister and her boyfriend by calling out them about their finances. “Y’all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood,” he began.
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
Amber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With “No Talent”
The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on “Drink Champs” together. Regardless of your thoughts on Amber Rose, it’s undeniable that she’s continuing to make a name for herself in the industry. Murda Mook,...
Roc Nation Trends On Twitter As Users Poke Fun At Tory Lanez’s Dad
“My stomach hurts… Roc Nation will pay,” one person joked on social media. The two weeks during which Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial took place earlier this week were undeniably tense. Since then, however, the internet has blown up with memes reacting to some of the more comedic moments that took place throughout the case.
Cardi B Reveals She “Was Crushing” On Offset During “Lick” Video Shoot
Just before Cardi B exploded onto the rap scene with her summer hit “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx-born rapper released her popular mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 in early 2017. One notable song from the project featured Offset, who would later become Cardi B’s husband. The pair...
NBA YoungBoy Says He & Trippie Redd Had A Falling Out
NBA YoungBoy and Trippie Redd are no longer friends. NBA YoungBoy says that he and Trippie Redd have had a falling out. YoungBoy recently discussed his relationship with the rapper during his new radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, Never Broke Again Radio. “I tried to contact bro, well...
NBA YoungBoy Drops New Song, “Letter To Big Dump”
As 2022 comes to a close, NBA YoungBoy is keeping his foot on the gas. Just last week, he dropped off his eighth project of the year, Lost Files. On Wednesday (December 28), he returns to drop off yet another single, “Letter To Big Dump.” The song serves as the Baton Rouge native’s tribute to his late friend, Big Dump. He was tragically shot and killed four years ago, in 2018.
Tory Lanez Has Christmas Dinner From Behind Bars
Tory Lanez was provided with Christmas dinner in jail over the weekend. Tory Lanez celebrated his Christmas dinner from jail over the weekend. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Sheriffs’ Department provided a lineup of food options for the holidays. Corrections facilities offered 4 oz of roast turkey, 4...
Slim Thug Says Tory Lanez Should’ve “Been Humble” With Megan Thee Stallion
The Houston rapper says Megan initially defended Tory. Tory Lanez’ recent guilty verdict has caused a great divide in the hip hop community. Many celebs flocked to social media to share their opinion on the controversial case. Houston legend Slim Thug is the latest star to express his thoughts on the Megan vs. Tory incident.
Diddy Spotted Jewelry Shopping In St. Barths While Filming For New Reality Show
The new father is keeping busy this holiday season. Diddy officially achieved billionaire status just a few months ago, but that hasn’t slowed down his work ethic at all. If anything, the 53-year-old is working as hard as he can to bring in more streams of revenue. He recently announced that a new album will be landing from him in the new year. As Daily Mail reports, he’s also presently filming something while on vacation with his family.
Steve Lacy Lists His Influences Including Paramore, Faye Webster, Prince, & More
Steve Lacy has shared his biggest influences for “Gemini Rights.”. Steve Lacy revealed a surprising list of his biggest influences during a new interview with The Guardian. The “Bad Habit” singer cited Paramore, the video game “Guitar Hero,” Prince, and much more. “I’ve always loved...
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
ABC Accidentally Shows Picture Of Quavo In Takeoff Tribute
The mistake was made within their 2022 “In-Memorium” segment, which aired on Monday (December 26). At the end of every year, ABC does an “In Memorium” segment to honor the celebrities who have passed away throughout the months prior. Airing on Monday (December 26), this year’s...
Fivio Foreign Slammed By GF For Posting Video With Asian Doll
Fivio’s BM, Jasmine Giselle, took to Instagram Live to blast the rapper after a video of him and Asian Doll made its rounds online. Fivio Foreign’s girlfriend Jasmine Giselle is not happy about the rapper’s recent video with Asian Doll. Asian shared a video to Tik Tok of herself dancing seductively with the Brooklyn rapper to new Ice Spice music. Shortly after the post, Jasmine hopped on Instagram Live to blast the “Say My Name” star over his antics.
Bobby Shmurda Slams Blueface Amid Youngboy Beef
The Brooklyn rapper seemingly reacted to Blueface chiming in on his beef with YB. Bobby Shmurda has a few choice words for Blueface. The “Hot Ni**a” rapper seemingly reacted to the “Thotiana” star’s recent conversation with NBA Youngboy. As we previously reported, Bobby and Youngboy have been feuding since exchanging heated words via Twitter last month.
