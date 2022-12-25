Read full article on original website
Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing in Nevada, 7 injured including pilot
A pilot and six passengers were injured when a Grand Canyon tour helicopter made a hard landing in Boulder City, Nevada on Tuesday. Aviation authorities are investigating the landing.
This parking lot is turned into a homeless shelter at night
Beddown was founded by Norman McGillivray wanted to do something that would have a meaningful impact when it came to tackling homelessness.
Remembering Achsa Bean, early UR medical grad and pioneering military doctor
How could Achsa Bean have proven herself any further? She hid in British bunkers and subway tunnels from Nazi air attacks, then helped dig casualties out of the rubble. She worked tirelessly in a rural field hospital during heavy fighting, supervising the care of entire wards full of maimed soldiers as well as civilian women and children. She earned a promotion to the rank of major on the strength of her fellow doctors’ recommendation and recruited fellow...
