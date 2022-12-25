ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Diane Duffin
3d ago

It's TRULY SAD😢 as a Born & Raised Philadelphian in Juniata at that on how far from being THE "CITY OF BROTHERLY ♥️" we really are!!!I pray for the victims and their families 🙏🙏🙏

CBS Philly

Man stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Kensington.Police say they found a man with stab wounds near the corner of Custer Street and East Allegheny Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID man arrested in Center City hotel murder on Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the Montgomery County man who they say shot and killed another man at a Center City hotel on Christmas Day.Gilbertsville resident Mehkial Heredia, 24, is charged with murder, burglary and weapons charges for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sheraton on North 17th Street.Sources told CBS Philadelphia the victim was involved with Heredia's partner.Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.Heredia was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.Court records show Heredia has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: Stolen Jeep crashes into line of cars, killing woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Shocking video shows a speeding stolen Jeep slam into a line of parked cars and tumble down a Philadelphia street Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead. Investigators say a 78-year-old woman, identified by family as Julia Abraham, was sitting in her car on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into her vehicle and five others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family searching for "answers" after loved one died in North Philly hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A North Philadelphia family is pleading for justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run.  Police say the driver responsible also hit several other vehicles at different locations. Police say the first of three hit-and-runs happened right at Rivers Casino. The third hit-and-run was deadly. "We need answers," Le-Naya White, the victim's sister, said.  White wiped away tears as she thought about her brother, 22-year-old Roland White. Surveillance video shows him crossing Broad Street near Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. Monday when a speeding car hit him. The driver left him for dead. "I'm hurt," Le-Naya...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve

TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting. Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

