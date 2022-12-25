Read full article on original website
Diane Duffin
3d ago
It's TRULY SAD😢 as a Born & Raised Philadelphian in Juniata at that on how far from being THE "CITY OF BROTHERLY ♥️" we really are!!!I pray for the victims and their families 🙏🙏🙏
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with shooting after house party in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 11 near the 1100 block of S 54th Street, where the victim and suspects attended a house party. Authorities...
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the street in Southwest Philadelphia. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 61st Street, about 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds all...
Man stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Kensington.Police say they found a man with stab wounds near the corner of Custer Street and East Allegheny Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing.
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Mass held for child identified in decades old Philadelphia cold case
PHILADELPHIA - A church service was held Wednesday for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, the child victim of Philadelphia's oldest-running cold case who became known as ‘The Boy in the Box.’. Zarelli was just 4-years-old when police discovered his badly bruised and naked body inside a bassinet box near Susquehanna Road...
Family Of Temple Grad Killed At Random Desperate For Justice: Report
More than three months after he was shot and killed seemingly at random on a west Philadelphia street, the family of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard is still demanding justice. Philadelphia police have said the 23-year-old was walking home just after midnight on Sept. 22 when an unknown suspect approached him...
fox29.com
Police searching for man linked to deadly ATV crash in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man linked to a deadly crash that killed the driver of an ATV last spring in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Andrew Joseph Richardson, 31, is sought by police in connection to the May 19th crash on the 7900 block of State Road. The driver...
fox29.com
'I'm lost': Emotional vigil held for 22-year old killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An emotional vigil for a 22-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia December 26. As the search continues for the driver, who just kept going, a balloon release was held at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Wednesday evening, where Roland White was hit by a driver and, police say, left for dead.
fox29.com
DA: Boy, 11, dies after being accidentally shot by younger brother with cousin's gun in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney and the Allentown Police Department have released findings from an investigation into the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy. Authorities say officers responded to a home on the 600 block of N. Front Street in Allentown on Tuesday around 7:25 p.m. According...
Police ID man arrested in Center City hotel murder on Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the Montgomery County man who they say shot and killed another man at a Center City hotel on Christmas Day.Gilbertsville resident Mehkial Heredia, 24, is charged with murder, burglary and weapons charges for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sheraton on North 17th Street.Sources told CBS Philadelphia the victim was involved with Heredia's partner.Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.Heredia was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.Court records show Heredia has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for suspect who fired shots into North Philadelphia home, struck 14-year-old
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in the shooting of a juvenile in North Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 19 on the 2100 block of W York Street. Authorities say...
fox29.com
Parents of Everett Beauregard memorialize son with ribbons as police search for killer
PHILADELPHIA - The parents of a former Temple University student who was shot to death near his West Philadelphia apartment memorialized their slain son three months after his death. "We miss Everett more and more each day, and are constantly reminded that we will go on into the future without...
fox29.com
Video: Stolen Jeep crashes into line of cars, killing woman in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shocking video shows a speeding stolen Jeep slam into a line of parked cars and tumble down a Philadelphia street Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead. Investigators say a 78-year-old woman, identified by family as Julia Abraham, was sitting in her car on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into her vehicle and five others.
fox29.com
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into North Philly home, struck teen, authorities say
Police released surveillance video and asked for the public's help to identify a suspect caught on video shooting into a North Philadelphia home. A teenager inside was struck by one of the bullets, according to police.
fox29.com
Suspect charged with murder after man found fatally shot in Center City hotel on Christmas, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in a Philadelphia hotel on Christmas. According to police, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime.
Family searching for "answers" after loved one died in North Philly hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A North Philadelphia family is pleading for justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run. Police say the driver responsible also hit several other vehicles at different locations. Police say the first of three hit-and-runs happened right at Rivers Casino. The third hit-and-run was deadly. "We need answers," Le-Naya White, the victim's sister, said. White wiped away tears as she thought about her brother, 22-year-old Roland White. Surveillance video shows him crossing Broad Street near Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. Monday when a speeding car hit him. The driver left him for dead. "I'm hurt," Le-Naya...
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting. Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times...
fox29.com
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
fox29.com
Man accused of peeking into window of Temple off-campus housing complex sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of peeking into windows of off-campus student housing in North Philadelphia. On Tuesday, police released information and surveillance video of a suspect who is sought in connection with incidents at an off-campus housing complex...
Man dies after being shot inside Brewerytown home
Police are investigating a homicide in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.
Comments / 16