WXII 12
Greensboro police look for hit-and-run suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace in Greensboro are closed due to a hit-and-run. Greensboro police said someone drove into a utility pole there early Wednesday morning, downing power lines into the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the car that was involved empty.
btw21.com
19-year-old man being sought for shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Greensboro woman reported missing on Christmas found dead in McLeansville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is about Greensboro Police launching a new tool to better understand the community. Guilford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead at Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville. Childress was reported missing by her mother to GPD on...
Search underway for young man last seen at High Point Walmart
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are searching for a High Point man who has been missing since at least Friday morning. Greensboro police are trying to find 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. He’s 5’11”, 155 pounds and has tattoos on his inner forearms. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High […]
WXII 12
Police chase involving stolen truck ends in crash, 3 arrested, troopers say
Three people involved in a police chase were arrested Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina troopers. State Highway Patrol said that the three people stole a rental truck in Rowan County. The rental truck had a tracker onboard, and troopers traced it to Yadkin County, where the suspects refused to...
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
WXII 12
Wanted man led deputies on chase, issued $409,500 bond
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man led deputies on a chase and received a $409,500 bond after a laundry list of charges. Randolph County deputies were searching for Jimmy Ray Pearson, 34, for multiple outstanding warrants. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News.
Speeds of 100+ mph reached in NC high-speed chase, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeds of over 100 mph were reached during a high-speed chase, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police received reports of vehicle breaking and entering occurring at an apartment complex in Asheboro. Investigators say they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The suspect vehicle then sped away […]
Burlington store has $10k in merchandise taken after break-in, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off. At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no […]
Suspect with prior warrants gets in car chase, rams car, and gets arrested on a slew of charges
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — This one's a doozy, folks. Suspect with outstanding warrants and prior convictions was arrested after ramming his car into a deputy vehicle after a low-speed chase on Dec. 26 in Randolph County. Jimmy Ray Pearson, 34, had multiple outstanding warrants for two counts of Felony...
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in NC
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies came to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
WXII 12
Authorities investigating a crash near I-85 in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle crash on I-73, near I-85 in High Point. Officials stated that it happened on mile marker 95 heading north. The ramp is closed near Exit 95 (I-85). Officials tell WXII 12 News that crews are...
wfmynews2.com
Strange Crime: Officials are searching for a suspect who shot a horse with an arrow in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since a horse was shot in the back with an arrow in Reidsville with no one in custody yet. Prim is boarded up in Rockingham County at the home of Jillian William’s mother. On December 15th, Williams said she got...
Multiple car crash temporarily closes W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes have since reopened. The westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue were closed after a crash involving three cars in Greensboro Monday. West Wendover Avenue was closed between West Market Street and Sherrill Street. Greensboro police said minor injuries were reported. Drivers are encouraged...
Greensboro police are searching for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead who went missing a day before Christmas Eve
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad mother is praying for her son's safe return after he went missing the day before Christmas Eve. According to Greensboro police, a Missing Persons Report was filed for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. Nicholas Snead is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds....
Police: North Carolina man accused of shooting, killing stepfather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his stepfather. According to the High Point Police Department, officers were called to a home on Westgate Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday about an assault with a gun. When they got to the scene, they found Keith Mcauthor […]
Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
