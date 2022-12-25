Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Nuggets Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

UPDATE : Devin Booker says that he will play in Sunday's game (via Duane Rankin of azcentral).

On Christmas, the Phoenix Suns will be in Colorado to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

However, star shooting guard Devin Booker remains listed as questionable (groin) as of the 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.

The three-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the last three games but is coming off a phenomenal performance the last time he played.

In a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans (on December 17), the former Kentucky star had 58 points, six rebounds and five assists on 21/35 shooting from the field.

Even though Booker remains questionable, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he is expected to play.

Wojnarowski on Saturday night: "ESPN Sources: Suns star Devin Booker (groin) is expected to return vs. the Nuggets on Sunday (10:30 PM ET on ABC/ESPN). Booker, averaging a career-high 28 points, has missed three consecutive games. Phoenix-Denver caps a five-game Christmas Day lineup."

The Suns enter the day as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record in 33 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

That being said, the Suns are only 2.0 games behind the Nuggets (and Memphis Grizzlies) for the first seed in the Western Conference.

Booker is currently averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists (47.7% shooting from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range) in 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 20-11 in 31 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.