TRON DAO Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance
[PRESS RELEASE – Geneva, Switzerland, 27th December 2022]. TRON DAO, a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps, today announced that it has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA). As an EEA member, TRON DAO will collaborate with EEA and its members, the leading business adopters, innovators and leaders within the Ethereum ecosystem, to accelerate the pace of Ethereum business advancements and adoption.
Arbitrum, Optimism Battle for Ethereum L2 Supremacy in 2022
Ethereum’s layer 2 scaling platforms took center stage in the network’s 2022 chapter. New data suggest that the ecosystem is seeing record network activity. In the last two months, both layers – 1 and 2 – have collectively processed 152 million transactions. However, it is the layer two solutions such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and others that accounted for 58%.
Addresses Linked to Alameda Research Swapping ERC20 Tokens for Bitcoin
Addresses associated with Alameda Research have been swapping various ERC20 tokens. It appears that a few wallets that are associated with Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research, are swapping several cryptocurrencies and bridging them to BTC. Crypto researcher ErgoBTC took it to Twitter to reveal that wallets associated with...
Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market
The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
Bitcoin Exchange Outflow Volume Plunges to 7-Month Lows
Investors might have rebuilt some confidence in CEXs, with BTC exchange outflow volumes hitting a seven-month low record. Glassnode data shows a decrease in the 7-Day MA of bitcoin leaving centralized exchanges with only 986.237 BTC getting withdrawn in the past week or so. The declining outflow could signal that...
Bitcoin Bottom Signals Start Flashing But is Another Leg Down Coming Before That? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has been oscillating in a very tight range heading into the new year’s holidays, offering little clue on the direction of the next significant move. Nevertheless, the market remains in a very decisive area, and its fate could be revealed in the next few days. Technical...
Litecoin Achieved Many Milestones in 2022 But Development Activity Took a Back Seat
Litecoin has kept a low profile in 2022 but managed to unlock several milestones. While most crypto-assets struggled to keep their price upwards due to the crypto winter, Litecoin appeared to have been decoupling from its peers, which aided its trajectory. In fact, it has been posting gains over the...
Market Watch: Bitcoin Sees Zero Move Weekly, Litecoin Jumps 5%
Litecoin is today’s top performer, with a substantial 5% increase. With the new week starting, bitcoin’s price has remained stuck around $16,800 and is actually at the same place it was seven days ago. The altcoins are also very quiet, with Litecoin emerging as the only notable gainer...
The FTX Contagion Goes on: Midas Investments Closes Down
Midas Investments suspended services on its platform following the Celsius and FTX crashes. The cryptocurrency platform Midas Investments disabled deposits and swaps due to severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s fiasco. CEO Iakov Levin said the organization will aim to focus on a new project...
Fidelity to Enter The Metaverse With Latest Trademark Applications
Investment giant Fidelity is showing little fear of the bears with its latest trademark applications. The firm is keen to tap into the Metaverse and NFTs. On Dec. 27, licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed the latest crypto trademark applications from Fidelity Investments. There were three applications filed broadly covering...
Solana Suffers Major Setback as Development Activity Plunges, SOL Dumps Hard
SBF and FTX “had a heavy hand in Solana thriving the way it did” throughout last year’s market-wide bull run, according to Santiment. Wading through the wreckage of FTX and Alameda, it is clear that some communities were hit a lot harder than others. Several DeFi protocols sporting close ties with the two entities have suffered. Solana, for one, has been hit the hardest since the collapse.
High-growth startups should start de-risking their path to IPO now
De-risking the path to going public requires strategic planning, which takes time. Companies with goals to go public in less than three years must therefore plan for it now — despite the downturn — to get the running start they’ll need to navigate the open market. Let’s...
Binance Updates LUNC Burning Model Following Controversial Community Proposals
Binance plans to reduce LUNC trading fees from 100% to 50%. LUNC reacted negatively, shredding 12% on the day. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it is changing the burning mechanism for Terra Classic (LUNC) trading fees. According to the exchange, the changes are in response to two controversial...
Terra Luna Classic Skyrockets 15% Daily, Bitcoin Aimed at $17K (Market Watch)
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is the best performer in the past 24 hours, up around 15%. Ripple’s XRP also gained over 5%, while Bitcoin is aimed at $17K. Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market remained relatively calm – perhaps somewhat expectedly, given the Christmas holidays. This is also reflected in the diminishing daily trading volume. However, some cryptocurrencies managed to chart notable gains.
YES WORLD Reached 100k Holders Mark, Doubled in Under 2 Months
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
SBF Took $546M Loan From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares
New evidence shows that SBF borrowed over half a billion dollars from Alameda to purchase 56 million Robinhood shares. FXT founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) borrowed over $546 million from his trading house, Alameda Research, to purchase a 7.6% stake in Robinhood earlier this year. According to an...
Bitcoin Volatility Falls to Record Low as Hash Rate Tanks
There has never been a quieter period for Bitcoin markets as volatility has declined to an all-time low. On-chain analysis indicates that Bitcoin market volatility is at its lowest ever period. Crypto analysts have been monitoring historical BTC volatility levels, and they have bottomed out. The last time volatility tanked...
NFT Projects DeGods, y00ts to Leave Solana for Ethereum and Polygon
The projects are likely to release official roadmaps in January 2023. DeGods and y00ts – have announced their departure from Solana and revealed that they would be migrating to Ethereum and Polygon. The two top NFT projects on Solana anticipate moving to new chains in the first quarter of...
The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups
However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
Argo Blockchain Requests Temporary Suspension of Trading on NASDAQ
Argo had “inadvertently published material” that “incorrectly” implied the company was filing for bankruptcy amidst market turmoil. Bitcoin mining giant Argo Blockchain has requested trading of its shares and unsecured notes on the NASDAQ stock exchange be suspended until December 28th. The company, which trades on...
